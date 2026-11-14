Warriors Legend Sends Concerning Steph Curry Message Amid ‘Scary’ Injury

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks due to an abdominal injury.

Curry suffered the injury on Wednesday, early in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets.

In an appearance on “Gil’s Arena,” Warriors legend Baron Davis was very concerned about Curry’s “scary” injury.

“That’s scary,” Davis said. “Not only is it scary just because of the severity of the injury, your obliques are everything. You can’t run, you can’t bend, you can’t pretty much do anything. And so, just seeing that statement saying he will be re-evaluated in two weeks means he can’t move.”

“You ain’t going to be able to determine how he feels,” he continued. “It’s not like he’s going to be back in two weeks, right? … I’m super concerned, super worried. I wish Steph a speedy recovery, and I hope it’s not as severe as what they’re saying.”

The Warriors are set to re-evaluate Curry in two weeks, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two-time MVP could be out for longer.

In Curry’s absence, the Warriors will look to Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski to carry the load offensively.

Steph Curry’s Injury Could Have Been Worse

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Steph Curry’s injury could have been worse.

“It’s as good as we could’ve expected,” Kerr said. “It could’ve been much worse. … It’s good to know at this stage, it looks like he’s gonna be alright, but we won’t really know, so we’re all just kind of waiting to see how it all unfolds over the next week or two.”

Kerr also defended Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who has been blamed by their fan base online for seemingly injuring Curry during a play.

Sengun and Curry get tangled up when the Warriors guard was trying to set a screen. Kerr reviewed the play and thought nothing appeared to be dirty.

How Many Games Will Steph Curry Miss?

Based on the Warriors’ two-week timeline, Steph Curry could miss at least seven games, including the rest of their current 5-game road trip.

The Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, followed by visits to New Orleans, Dallas, and Memphis.

After the trip, they face the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings at home before visiting the Portland Trail Blazers.

If Curry gets cleared in two weeks, he could return on November 29 against the LA Clippers.