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Warriors Legend Sends Concerning Steph Curry Message Amid ‘Scary’ Injury

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are going to be without Steph Curry for at least two weeks due to an abdominal injury.

Curry suffered the injury on Wednesday, early in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets.

In an appearance on “Gil’s Arena,” Warriors legend Baron Davis was very concerned about Curry’s “scary” injury.

“That’s scary,” Davis said. “Not only is it scary just because of the severity of the injury, your obliques are everything. You can’t run, you can’t bend, you can’t pretty much do anything. And so, just seeing that statement saying he will be re-evaluated in two weeks means he can’t move.”

“You ain’t going to be able to determine how he feels,” he continued. “It’s not like he’s going to be back in two weeks, right? … I’m super concerned, super worried. I wish Steph a speedy recovery, and I hope it’s not as severe as what they’re saying.”

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Warriors injury report
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his hand after being fouled in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors are set to re-evaluate Curry in two weeks, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the two-time MVP could be out for longer.

In Curry’s absence, the Warriors will look to Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski to carry the load offensively.

Steph Curry’s Injury Could Have Been Worse

Stephen Curry
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of their game against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Steph Curry’s injury could have been worse.

“It’s as good as we could’ve expected,” Kerr said. “It could’ve been much worse. … It’s good to know at this stage, it looks like he’s gonna be alright, but we won’t really know, so we’re all just kind of waiting to see how it all unfolds over the next week or two.”

Kerr also defended Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who has been blamed by their fan base online for seemingly injuring Curry during a play.

Sengun and Curry get tangled up when the Warriors guard was trying to set a screen. Kerr reviewed the play and thought nothing appeared to be dirty.

How Many Games Will Steph Curry Miss?

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Based on the Warriors’ two-week timeline, Steph Curry could miss at least seven games, including the rest of their current 5-game road trip.

The Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, followed by visits to New Orleans, Dallas, and Memphis.

After the trip, they face the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings at home before visiting the Portland Trail Blazers.

If Curry gets cleared in two weeks, he could return on November 29 against the LA Clippers.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Legend Sends Concerning Steph Curry Message Amid ‘Scary’ Injury

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