Exclusive: Baron Davis Sees Another Level For Anthony Edwards With LaMelo Ball

Baron Davis believes the Minnesota Timberwolves’ new backcourt can help Anthony Edwards grow further as a superstar. Asked about Edwards’ partnership with LaMelo Ball in an exclusive interview, Davis pointed to how their individual abilities can complement each other.

“LaMelo is the type of person to bring that out of him, right?” Davis said, explaining that Edwards still has more levels to reach.

Davis expressed confidence in the pairing and identified himself as a Ball fan. His reasoning centered on the challenge opponents face when Edwards shares possessions with another dangerous creator.

“Somebody who complements his game, you can’t double team, you know, Ant, when you have somebody who is as dynamic with the ball like LaMelo Ball,” Davis said.

That assessment connects with Minnesota’s reason for acquiring Ball: giving Edwards scoring opportunities that require less individual creation. Edwards has already acknowledged how much the partnership changes his approach.

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Anthony Edwards explains the adjustment alongside LaMelo Ball

Following Minnesota’s 128-106 exhibition defeat against Detroit, reporter Dane Moore asked Edwards how his responsibilities differ depending on whether Ball shares the court.

“I think when I’m not with him, I gotta start getting back on the ball a little bit more,” Edwards said. “Because I’m so used to playing with him now, I just run to the corner.”

Edwards explained that he needs to resume organizing the offense and creating opportunities for teammates during Ball’s rest periods.

“I think when he off the floor, I gotta get everybody involved and get back to my point guard skills,” he said.

Their production through three preseason appearances offers an early look at the partnership. Edwards scored 45 points over 41 minutes alongside Ball, converting 54% of his shots overall and 60% from deep. Ball contributed 14 assists across those shared minutes.

In 21 minutes apart from Ball, Edwards totaled 14 points while shooting 2-for-11. The sample remains small and comes from exhibition play, but it illustrates the difference Edwards described in his offensive workload.

Against Detroit, Edwards finished with 20 points, three assists, and two steals over three quarters. He made five of 15 shots overall, including one of five attempts from distance.

Chris Finch weighs how to use Minnesota’s backcourt

Coach Chris Finch has yet to finalize how he will allocate minutes between his guards, though he has expressed a preference for keeping them together.

“My gut tells me we want them on the floor together,” Finch said. “That’s why we brought (Ball) here.”

Through three exhibitions, Ball played 30% of his minutes without Edwards, while Edwards spent 34% without Ball. Neither Rudy Gobert nor Jaden McDaniels played with both guards resting.

Edwards said the defensive focus on him and Ball also creates openings for McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga. Minnesota wants to get both players touches against weaker defenders, using screens and space to help them attack those matchups.

Edwards also wants Minnesota to help Ball handle defensive pressure through passing and screening. He emphasized creating an advantage for Ball so his playmaking can benefit everyone else.

“So we need him to have the ball in his hands all game, and we need to create advantages for him,” Edwards said.

Davis’ assessment focuses on what that partnership can ultimately offer Edwards. He sees another dynamic ballhandler whose presence makes doubling Edwards more difficult and can help him develop further.