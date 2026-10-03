Brandin Podziemski Called Elite Scorer by Golden State Warriors Teammate

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Hawaii for training camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NBA season.

One of the reported standouts in camp is Brandin Podziemski, who is expected to start this season due to the absence of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody from injuries.

Podziemski is coming off the best season of his career and will be asked to do more on offense in his fourth year in the league.

Brandin Podziemski, an Elite Scorer?

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brandin Podziemski received praised from coach Steve Kerr, who was very impressed with the 23-year-old guard.

Podziemski was also called an elite scorer by rookie teammate Yaxel Lendeborg.

“He’s an elite scorer,” Lendeborg said via Dalton Johnson of the NBC Sports Bay Area. “Pretty much every time we’re in a fastbreak drill, he can easily get in there and manipulate the defense, get an and-1, get a couple free throws easily. That’s something I’ve been noticing really, really quickly.”

Johnson also described Podziemski as the best player in practice that day.

“The standout player of the day offensively was Podziemski,” Johnson wrote. “There wasn’t a close second. Podziemski looked like the player the Warriors are looking to take another leap in Year 4 as he waits on his second contract.”

“Podziemski was loud and vocal defensively and offensively,” the reporter added. “He was directing traffic with the ball in his hands and found multiple ways to score without hesitation. Podziemski drew four fouls, including two three-point plays, and only missed one free throw.”

In 82 games last season, Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range. He was also second in charges taken in the entire NBA, just behind Jalen Brunson.

Podziemski Not Worried About Extension

One of the remaining issues for the Golden State Warriors before the start of the season is Brandin Podziemski’s rookie-scale contract extension.

Podziemski and the Warriors have until October 19 to agree on a deal. Both sides appear confident about working it out before the deadline, with Podziemski more worried about his on-court performance.

“I’ve never played this game for the dollar,” Podziemski said on media day. “It’s always been because it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love to do, and so with those type of things, they don’t really influence how I think or play, given the day. I just go out there and try to do anything in my power to help the team win.”

The Warriors begin their preseason on October 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.