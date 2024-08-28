Warriors Told Young Player He Wouldn’t Be Traded Amid Markkanen Rumors

The Golden State Warriors were rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen, however, signed an extension with the Jazz and didn’t get traded during the offseason.

Of the players mentioned as potential trade candidates in a Markkanen deal was second-year star Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors showed an unwillingness to move Podziemski in any deal.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic released on August 28, Podziemski revealed that Warriors owner Joe Lacob told him he had nothing to worry about with the rumors circulating.

“He told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here,’” Podziemski said. “I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them.

“They could keep me in the dark until a trade is done. But Mike and Joe were transparent from the draft to the Paul George situation to the Markkanen situation.”

Warriors Fans Putting Pressure on Podziemski

Podziemski will now face even more pressure than he already would’ve dealt with as a young NBA player. He told Slater that he’s heard the fans, media, and others question the Golden State Warriors’ decision not to trade him.

“From a fan perspective, from a media perspective, there is this looking at the front office kind of crazy,” Podziemski said. “Like, ‘You didn’t make any trades? You want to keep Brandin? Why him?’ There are questions that obviously the public and the media has.

“I see my fair share of it. It’s cool, and it’s not. It’s cool to see you’re valued by another organization in the NBA for such a good player like Markkanen. But at the same time, now that the trade didn’t go through, people on social media look at it like it’s my fault. I don’t have anything to do with it. But it’s cool.”

Podziemski’s pressure will be on performing at a level similar to what Markkanen would’ve done for the Warriors. Markkanen, 27 years old, averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season. He also shot 39.9% from 3-point range on 8.0 attempts per game.