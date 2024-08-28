Warriors Told Young Player He Wouldn’t Be Traded Amid Markkanen Rumors

The Golden State Warriors were rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen, however, signed an extension with the Jazz and didn’t get traded during the offseason.
Of the players mentioned as potential trade candidates in a Markkanen deal was second-year star Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors showed an unwillingness to move Podziemski in any deal.
In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic released on August 28, Podziemski revealed that Warriors owner Joe Lacob told him he had nothing to worry about with the rumors circulating.
“He told me, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’re a priority here,’” Podziemski said. “I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I’m wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them.
“They could keep me in the dark until a trade is done. But Mike and Joe were transparent from the draft to the Paul George situation to the Markkanen situation.”
Warriors Fans Putting Pressure on Podziemski
Podziemski will now face even more pressure than he already would’ve dealt with as a young NBA player. He told Slater that he’s heard the fans, media, and others question the Golden State Warriors’ decision not to trade him.
“From a fan perspective, from a media perspective, there is this looking at the front office kind of crazy,” Podziemski said. “Like, ‘You didn’t make any trades? You want to keep Brandin? Why him?’ There are questions that obviously the public and the media has.
“I see my fair share of it. It’s cool, and it’s not. It’s cool to see you’re valued by another organization in the NBA for such a good player like Markkanen. But at the same time, now that the trade didn’t go through, people on social media look at it like it’s my fault. I don’t have anything to do with it. But it’s cool.”
Podziemski’s pressure will be on performing at a level similar to what Markkanen would’ve done for the Warriors. Markkanen, 27 years old, averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season. He also shot 39.9% from 3-point range on 8.0 attempts per game.
Should the Warriors Have Traded Podziemski?
If the hold-up in a deal with the Utah Jazz was Podziemski for Markkanen, the Golden State Warriors seemingly have plenty of trust in the 21-year-old to turn into an elite-level player.
While Podziemski played well in his rookie campaign, Markkanen could’ve been the perfect win-now and long-term player for the Warriors.
When Stephen Curry retires, Markkanen could’ve been the next star to wear a Warriors jersey. Podziemski will hope to become that one day.
Despite the pressure, Podziemski isn’t nervous to exceed expectations and will continue to be himself.
“I think for me, anything in life, if you do something good, with good comes expectation,” Podziemski said.
“I mean, I won’t go into games thinking about it. I just know what I’ve done all offseason. I know how much better of a player I’m going to be. Obviously, I have expectations for myself to perform. This is my job. But I don’t think there’s any nervousness to exceed expectations. I’m just going to be me.”
The Warriors will need him to do so as they look to improve after losing in the Play-In last year.
