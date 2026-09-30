Brandin Podziemski Makes Strong Statement on Warriors Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors and Brandin Podziemski have until October 19 to agree on a rookie-scale contract extension.

Podziemski is coming off the best year of his career and will be tasked to do more this season due to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has also praised Podziemski, adding how important it is for the franchise to sign him to an extension.

Brandin Podziemski on His Contract Extension

Speaking to reporters during media day on Monday, Brandin Podziemski was asked about his contract extension and how it could affect him during training camp.

“I don’t let that interfere with our team dynamic,” Podziemski said. “I know what they want from me is just to be the best version of myself I can be. And the contract stuff, my agent and Mike (Dunleavy Jr.) and them will handle.”

Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.

He also played in all 82 games and came in second in charges taken in the entire NBA.

What If Podz and the Warriors Fail to Agree on Extension?

Another question thrown at Brandin Podziemski at media day was how he would play if he doesn’t sign an extension before the start of the season.

Podziemski doesn’t care about the contract, so it won’t be a distraction for him and the team.

“I’ve never played this game for the dollar,” Podziemski said. “It’s always been because it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love to do, and so with those type of things, they don’t really influence how I think or play, given the day. I just go out there and try to do anything in my power to help the team win.”

“I never get caught up thinking that it’s a contract possibility, this, that, I don’t,” he added. “When it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen. And I’m a firm believer with that.”

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Podziemski could be looking for an annual salary of around $25 million.

However, $22 to $24 million is the more realistic range for him and the Warriors.

Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard, on the other hand, predicted a five-year, $100 million extension for Podziemski.

Emerman put the 23-year-old guard on the same level as Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Shaedon Sharpe and Ayo Dosunmu.