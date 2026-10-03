New Golden State Warriors Guard Dubbed ‘Difference-Maker’ Amid Training Camp

One of the free agents signed by the Golden State Warriors this offseason is point guard Brandon Williams.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Williams signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal in August.

“Free agent guard Brandon Williams has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal to sign with the Golden State Warriors, agents Derek Lafayette and Curtis Lawrence tell ESPN. Williams averaged 13 points, 3.9 assists and 22.2 minutes per night across 66 games for Dallas last season,” Charania tweeted.

Williams will likely serve as backup point guard to Steph Curry.

With the Warriors expected to give Curry rests on some days, Williams also has the opportunity to start.

Brandon Williams Stands Out in Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors are currently in Hawaii for their training camp. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers in their first preseason game on October 4 in Honolulu.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Brandon Williams is one of the stand out players in training camp.

Johnson even called Williams’ speed a “difference-maker,” which would help the Warriors’ second unit in transition.

“The Warriors saw up close and personal what a difference-maker Brandon Williams’ speed with the ball in his hands can be last season when he dropped 26 points against them on Christmas and 19 a few weeks later,” Johnson wrote. “Watching him during Thursday’s scrimmage was quite the reminder. Williams was blowing by defenders and getting into the teeth of the defense as a playmaker.”

“Williams’ speed also will be key to the Warriors getting out in transition,” he added. “When Williams caught an errant pass by Curry, he zoomed down the court in three dribbles and found (Gui) Santos with a bounce pass for a layup. He’s quick as a hiccup, and the Warriors badly needed a new wrinkle.”

The Warriors’ blue group featured the starters for the preseason opener, which features Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

On the other hand, the yellow group are the likely backups consisting of Williams, De’Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Gary Payton II and Georges Niang.

Steve Kerr on Brandon Williams

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, head coach Steve Kerr was impressed with Brandon Williams’ speed.

Kerr even compared Williams to former Golden State Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa, who won a championship with the team in 2015.

“The fastest guy we’ve ever had. (Leandro) Barbosa comes to mind,” Kerr said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

It’s good for the Warriors to have a player like Williams, who could boost the team’s transition offense.