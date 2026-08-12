Celtics Get Unexpected Stephen Curry Trade Update After Warriors Report

In a surprising development, the Golden State Warriors would be willing to oblige a trade request from Stephen Curry, spelling good news for the Boston Celtics.

According to Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, the Warriors would prefer not to trade Curry, but would do so if their franchise star asks out.

“Ultimately it’s his call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on or — look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe [Lacob] and I will talk it through,” Dunleavy said on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants,” Lacob said of Curry, who has the option of becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Stephen Curry Future Up in the Air

Curry becomes eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $136.7M on August 29. If he doesn’t put pen to paper, the Warriors could enter the 2026-27 season under a lot of scrutiny. However, Dunleavy doesn’t expect Curry to put the Warriors in such a spot.

“I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career [with the Warriors],” Dunleavy said, via ESPN’s Antony Slater. “But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

The Warriors GM made it clear that Curry had never raised the possibility of retiring elsewhere, amid reports a possible move to the Boston Celtics, or even a move to his hometown franchise, the Charlotte Hornets.

“He hasn’t,” Dunleavy said of talks with Curry. “That’s always been the message. That’s always been what he’s discussed. I think that’s tracking quite well.”

“There are two things I’m confident about with Steph,” Dunleavy added. “He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior.”

Stephen Curry – Celtics Trade Rumors

Veteran point guard further fuelled chatter of a possible Curry to Celtics move recently.

“I would love to see Steph Carey go to Boston,” Russell said on his podcast.

“Yeah, I would love to see that. I just think he needs that type of help around him now. So yeah, I just think I would love to see him in green. To see him, Jayson Tatum and Paul George taking on the league.”

Hypothetically, the Celtics would have the assets (at least three-first round picks) and the salary (Paul George) to make a deal for Stephen Curry.