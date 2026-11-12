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Warriors’ Charles Bassey Calls Out ‘Dirty’ Marcus Smart Tactics Before Altercation

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Charles Bassey, Marcus Smart
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Their eight-game winning streak was snapped, and Steph Curry was lost to injury.

Late in the third quarter, Charles Bassey got into an altercation with Marcus Smart. The Rockets guard threw a punch that touched Bassey’s nose.

Smart was ejected after getting called for a flagrant foul penalty 2, but the Rockets came away with the 115-108 win.

Charles Bassey Details Marcus Smart Incident

Warriors vs Rockets
GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Houston Rockets and Charles Bassey #28 of the Golden State Warriors are separated during the third quarter of the game at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after the game, Charles Bassey discussed what happened between him and Marcus Smart.

Bassey had a lot of things to say about Smart, calling the former Defensive Player of the Year “dirty” and “weak.” He also admitted baiting Smart before the punch was thrown.

“I mean, he’s been playing dirty the whole game,” Bassey said. “I remember in the first half, I was trying to set a screen roll; he grabbed my knee. So, I mean, he was playing dirty. I think I was trying to get a rebound. He was grabbing my hand, and I was trying to run back on defense.”

“Then he was still grabbing, and then he got up on me, and just swung, and obviously that was weak,” the big man continued. “It didn’t surprise me. I knew he was going to do something. I baited him to do something cause I knew he was going to do something.”

Bassey also felt that Smart was trying to get out of the game and was not trying hard enough. He even called it “fake toughness,” which was not the first time he has used the phrase. He called out the Phoenix Suns earlier this season for being dirty and trying to do too much.

Warriors Lose Game, Steph Curry Injury

Stephen Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his hand after being fouled in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors entered the matchup hoping to extend their winning streak.

However, Steph Curry exited the game five minutes in. He appeared to tweak his right abdomen and immediately went to the locker room.

The Warriors ended up ruling him out for the rest of the game. His teammates kept it competitive, though the Houston Rockets were in full control in the fourth quarter.

Six Rockets players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Durant‘s 20 points. Alperen Sengun had a near triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, while Amen Thompson added 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

On the other hand, Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski picked up the slack for the Warriors. Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Podziemski put up 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Curry is set to undergo an MRI, with the Warriors continuing their five-game road trip on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors’ Charles Bassey Calls Out ‘Dirty’ Marcus Smart Tactics Before Altercation

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