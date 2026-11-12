Warriors’ Charles Bassey Calls Out ‘Dirty’ Marcus Smart Tactics Before Altercation

The Golden State Warriors came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Their eight-game winning streak was snapped, and Steph Curry was lost to injury.

Late in the third quarter, Charles Bassey got into an altercation with Marcus Smart. The Rockets guard threw a punch that touched Bassey’s nose.

Smart was ejected after getting called for a flagrant foul penalty 2, but the Rockets came away with the 115-108 win.

Charles Bassey Details Marcus Smart Incident

Speaking to reporters inside the locker room after the game, Charles Bassey discussed what happened between him and Marcus Smart.

Bassey had a lot of things to say about Smart, calling the former Defensive Player of the Year “dirty” and “weak.” He also admitted baiting Smart before the punch was thrown.

“I mean, he’s been playing dirty the whole game,” Bassey said. “I remember in the first half, I was trying to set a screen roll; he grabbed my knee. So, I mean, he was playing dirty. I think I was trying to get a rebound. He was grabbing my hand, and I was trying to run back on defense.”

“Then he was still grabbing, and then he got up on me, and just swung, and obviously that was weak,” the big man continued. “It didn’t surprise me. I knew he was going to do something. I baited him to do something cause I knew he was going to do something.”

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Bassey also felt that Smart was trying to get out of the game and was not trying hard enough. He even called it “fake toughness,” which was not the first time he has used the phrase. He called out the Phoenix Suns earlier this season for being dirty and trying to do too much.

Warriors Lose Game, Steph Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors entered the matchup hoping to extend their winning streak.

However, Steph Curry exited the game five minutes in. He appeared to tweak his right abdomen and immediately went to the locker room.

The Warriors ended up ruling him out for the rest of the game. His teammates kept it competitive, though the Houston Rockets were in full control in the fourth quarter.

Six Rockets players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Durant‘s 20 points. Alperen Sengun had a near triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, while Amen Thompson added 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

On the other hand, Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski picked up the slack for the Warriors. Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Podziemski put up 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Curry is set to undergo an MRI, with the Warriors continuing their five-game road trip on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.