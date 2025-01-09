Warriors Land 18 PPG Scorer for Podziemski & More in Proposal

The Golden State Warriors are entering the danger zone, falling to 18-18 after their most recent loss against the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler on Jan. 7. In 10th place in the Western Conference, the Warriors have to make a move if they want to compete for a title this season.

Unless the Warriors land a star, which could be possible, they might have to settle for a very good but not elite player. Someone like Collin Sexton fits that description and shouldn’t break the bank for the Warriors.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a deal to send Sexton to the Warriors for Brandin Podziemski and others.

Warriors would get: Sexton

Utah Jazz would get: Podziemski, Dennis Schroder, and Gui Santos

“The same skills that drew the Dubs to Schröder, who can’t be aggregated in a trade before Feb. 5, could now lead them to Sexton. There is plenty of overlap between the two, and while that could be a worry given Schröder’s struggles to find his fit, Sexton might have an easier time making his mark as a more efficient shooter and superior scorer.

“Golden State is getting desperate to find additional scoring and shot-creation next to Stephen Curry. Sexton isn’t an ideal fit—he’s not a consistent defender or decision-maker—but it doesn’t look like this trade market will offer up a perfect solution. Sexton’s scoring punch seems like a big enough need-filler to do this deal, especially when the Dubs would still have trade chips to invest elsewhere,” Buckley wrote on January 7.

Would the Warriors Trade Podziemski?

In the past, the Golden State Warriors have been hesitant to trade Podziemski and some of their other young talent.

While Podziemski has struggled mightily this season, averaging just 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range, struggling as a 21-year-old isn’t much of a surprise.

However, given the Warriors’ unwillingness to move him for a superstar last summer, the pressure is higher than ever for him to produce.

Despite his struggles, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reported that Golden State doesn’t want to move him “unless it brings back a franchise-altering player,” which Sexton isn’t.

“The Bulls’ big man would seem to be a nice fit for Steve Kerr’s offense and could give Stephen Curry another scoring option as well as stretch the floor and help on the glass. Golden State, though, won’t want to part with young assets like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski unless it brings back a franchise-altering player,” Youngmisuk wrote on January 8.

Can the Warriors Trade Schroder?

Schroder hasn’t been a good fit for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors’ lack of a center who can score at the rim and shooting around the point guard has made it a difficult fit and perhaps something Golden State should look to cut its losses on as soon as possible.

With all the rules regarding who can and can’t be traded until a certain date and much more, Bryan Toporek of Forbes wrote that the Warriors could trade Schroder since they traded for him before Dec. 16.

“If a player gets traded on or before Dec. 16 and the receiving team uses an exception to acquire him, his contract can get aggregated either the day before the trade deadline or the day of the trade deadline. If a player gets traded on Dec. 17 or later and the receiving team uses an exception to acquire him, his contract cannot get aggregated at the trade deadline,” Toporek wrote on Dec. 15.

If the Warriors believe Sexton would be the better fit, it could be a quick ending to Schroder’s time in the Bay Area.