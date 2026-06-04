Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Major Reaction to $400 Million Deal

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a busy offseason, but Stephen Curry has barely paused. Extension talks are coming. A film debut that crossed $200 million at the box office. Restaurants opening in Charlotte. And now, the biggest shoe deal of his career.

Curry’s reported 10-year, $400 million partnership with Li-Ning turned heads across the sports world this week. The deal comes after his long-running partnership with Under Armour ended in November 2025, closing a chapter that began back in 2013 before Curry had won a single championship.

Draymond Green had a lot to say about it.

Green Reacts to Curry’s Li-Ning Deal

Green broke down exactly why the deal made sense for Curry on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, pointing to Li-Ning’s global growth, Curry’s reach in China, and the long-term business foundation it gives him beyond basketball.

“Well, number one, Li-Ning is one of the fastest growing shoe brands in the world,” Green said. “Number two, the opportunity for him to grow Curry brand globally, the market in China, life after basketball for him. This deal checks all of those boxes and I’m happy as hell for him. I think this is groundbreaking.”

Green did not stop there. He called out the sheer size and significance of the deal, noting that signing a contract of this magnitude at Curry’s age is almost unheard of in the sneaker industry.

“To sign a $400 million plus sneaker deal, allegedly, at 38 years old is unheard of,” Green said. “Which just lets you know the weight that the name Steph Curry carries.”

That is what makes the agreement bigger than a standard endorsement deal. Li-Ning is not just betting on what Curry can still do on the floor. The 10-year length points to a business vision that extends deep into his post-playing career.

Green also noted that Curry likely has “two or three more years” left in the NBA, which makes the decade-long commitment even more significant.

“Amazing, absolutely insane,” Green added. “So, shout out to 30. Incredible. Another one. Incredible to see, man. Congratulations, brother. Job well done.”

In the context of what Curry has built, it is hard to argue with that assessment.

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What the Deal Actually Includes

The Li-Ning partnership goes well beyond a standard shoe deal. According to ESPN, Curry will have the freedom to sign both male and female athletes under the arrangement. A golf line is also part of the package, which makes sense given Curry’s well-documented passion for the sport. Perhaps most significantly, the deal will introduce Curry Brand retail stores in both the United States and China, building out a commercial footprint that extends well past the basketball court.

For a player with an estimated two or three years left in the NBA, the 10-year length of the deal tells you everything about the vision behind it. This is not just about what Curry does on the floor. It is about who he is off it.

Landmark: Golden State star Stephen Curry's 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning is worth over $400 million, industry sources tell ESPN. Curry had similar financial commitments from other brands, including at least one more lucrative offer, but chose Li-Ning to power Curry… https://t.co/4xp0gy5vJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2026

What It Means for Curry’s Legacy

Curry already owns the all-time record for three-pointers made. Four championships. Two MVP awards. Twelve All-Star appearances. The basketball resume is complete.

The Li-Ning deal adds another dimension to a legacy that was already about more than the game. Curry has built one of the most recognizable brands in sports, and Green’s reaction reflects what people inside the league genuinely think about what his former teammate has accomplished.

At 38, most athletes are winding down. Curry is building.

Final Word for the Warriors

Green said it best. Groundbreaking.

The deal is a reflection of everything Curry has stood for throughout his career, on the court and off it. The name carries weight in basketball. It turns out it carries just as much weight in a boardroom.

Two or three years left in the NBA. A decade ahead in business. Curry is not slowing down anytime soon.