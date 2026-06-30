Draymond Green Calls Out Lakers Over Austin Reaves Deal Amid LeBron James’ Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving forward with Austin Reaves and without LeBron James following a series of decisions that, while not necessarily surprising, lifted the eyebrow of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green spoke about the Lakers’ call to pay Reaves $185 million over a new four-year contract (three-plus-one with a player option on season four) after the team finished fourth in the Western Conference last regular season and lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 2 of the playoffs via a sweep.

“I just didn’t expect the Lakers to go so high. On a team where you had Austin Reaves, you had Luka Doncic, and you had LeBron James, the team didn’t fare as well as one would hope,” Green said via “The Draymond Green Show” on Tuesday, June 30. “So, I thought the Lakers would stand pat a little bit longer maybe try to see if they can negotiate that number down quite a bit, but apparently the [Detroit] Pistons raised the offer.”

LeBron James Has Announced Decision to Split With Lakers After 8 Years

The Lakers’ decision to pay Reaves the most possible money he is eligible to make over four years (a five-year deal was the maximum length of a potential contract) may have ultimately contributed to James and Los Angeles parting ways on Tuesday, just hours before the official start of free agency.

Technically, it was James who ended the relationship after eight years and one championship ring together.

“BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported.

Draymond Green Expected to Re-Sign With Warriors for Less in Move to Bring LeBron James to Golden State

Somewhat ironically, it is the Warriors who are frontrunners for James’ services in 2026-27, and Green opting out of the final year of his contract was part of the facilitation process that renders James’ arrival a realistic possibility.

Golden State is rumored to be interested in trading with the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis, which would require moving Jimmy Butler III and likely multiple first-round draft picks, then inking James to the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception at $15.1 million for next season.

Green is likely to come back on a multiyear contract at a lower annual value than the $27.7 million he was going to make for the upcoming season. His extended relationship with the team and the greater total contract value across a longer-term deal are serving as his financial motivation for taking less in the coming campaign.

Steph Curry remains under contract through next season and is eligible for a monster two-year extension worth a maximum of nearly $137 million this summer. The team also agreed to a new two-year deal with Kristaps Porzingis worth $40 million earlier this week.

If James doesn’t end up with the Warriors for some reason, another strong possibility is a reunion with the Miami Heat. James played in South Beach for four seasons (2010-14), earning four straight trips to the NBA Finals and capturing two titles.