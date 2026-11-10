Warriors Star Draymond Green Explains Importance of Georges Niang Signing

The Golden State Warriors were not the most active team in the offseason, but they seemed to have found great value in signings like Brandon Williams and Georges Niang.

Williams has been praised by head coach Steve Kerr due to his speed and quickness, which have given the Warriors’ offense a new look.

Niang, on the other hand, has provided great minutes off the bench as a stretch four or even a small-ball center.

Draymond Green Explains Georges Niang Role

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability on Saturday, Draymond Green highlighted the importance of the addition of Georges Niang to the Golden State Warriors.

“Number one is toughness,” Green said. “He’s brought an edge to this group, which is incredible. And his IQ, he’s very smart. Steph and I say something to Georges, like he’s been here with us for all these years and he picks up on it right away. I think that’s what I would say the biggest thing is.”

“Obviously, he can shoot the basketball pretty well,” the former DPOY added. “He’s very versatile, but his IQ, I think, is incredible, and it fits right in with our group. He’s been huge as far as this turnaround goes. Our coaching staff has gained more and more trust in him, which has been great for us. Georges has been a key addition for us.”

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Niang nearly played for the Warriors a decade ago, but he was released before the start of the 2017-18 season. He has since gained valuable experience and turned into a reliable veteran.

In 10 games this season, Georges Niang is averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.

Georges Niang Compared to 2022 NBA Champion

To get his point across, Draymond Green compared Georges Niang to 2022 NBA champion Otto Porter Jr.

“It reminds me a lot of Otto Porter in 2022,” Green said. “It was one of those signings where everybody’s like, ‘Oh, why’d they do that?’ Then you look up, and it’s like, ‘Man, that guy plays such a big role in our championship season.’ That’s Georges. Just such an incredible, important signing for us, and he’s been right at the center of this winning streak.”

Warriors fans were baffled by the addition of Porter back then, but the former No. 3 pick turned into one of the most important role players of that title-winning team.