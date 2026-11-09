Golden State Warriors Get Major Hint About What They Need at Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They are on a seven-game winning streak heading into Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry is playing at an MVP level at 38, while Yaxel Lendeborg appears to be better than advertised. Their bench is also stepping up, with players like Georges Niang and Brandon Williams making an impact.

The Warriors are also doing it without players like Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis. They are expected to be active in the trade market, especially with the current situation involving Porzingis.

Warriors Given Hint at What They Need to Target

Speaking to reporters on Saturday’s postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his new five-out offense this season.

The Warriors have survived without a tall starting center so far, but they have to find a permanent solution at the trade deadline. Kerr explained the need for a stretch five on offense, though he’s quite happy with Draymond Green and Charles Bassey manning it for now.

“Yes, you want a shooting threat at the five to open up the floor, which is why we signed Al (Horford) last year and traded for Kristaps,” Kerr said. “It’s a great threat, but doesn’t mean you have to have your five as a shooter. Charles Bassey, he’s a great example of a guy who can score as a dive man, and Draymond creates offense in a different way.”

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If the Warriors want to realize the full potential of Kerr’s five-out offense, they need a replacement for Porzingis’ ability to play center and stretch the floor.

Who Should the Warriors Target?

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to centers like Jalen Smith and Myles Turner, who can both shoot from beyond the arc.

Turner appears to be the perfect fit since he can shoot threes like Porzingis. He’s an even better shot-blocker and has history with assistant coach Frank Vogel during their days with the Indiana Pacers.

Brook Lopez could also be an option since the LA Clippers might be sellers at the trade deadline due to their slow start.

Maybe Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic will become available if they continue their poor start. Even Naz Reid is an ideal target, especially if he wants out of the Charlotte Hornets.