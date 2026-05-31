Warriors Face Major Draymond Green Decision Before Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors are entering one of the more consequential offseasons in recent memory, and the decisions made over the next few weeks could define what the franchise looks like beyond the Stephen Curry era.

One of those decisions involves Draymond Green. He holds a $27.7 million player option for next season, and Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicts Green will decline it this offseason.

The prediction carries significant implications for Golden State’s summer.

What the Prediction Says

Hughes forecasts that Green will opt out of his current deal in order to secure at least one more year of guaranteed money on a new contract. The reasoning is straightforward. Green’s earnings have been trending downward, and opting into $27.7 million for one year would leave money on the table if the Warriors are willing to offer a multi-year extension at a lower annual figure.

Hughes also suggests Green’s new deal could come in under $20 million per year, which would be the first time he has earned below that threshold since 2019-20. If Green agrees to trim enough, Golden State would have the flexibility to use their full midlevel exception elsewhere in free agency.

What the Warriors Have Said

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has made clear he wants Green in Golden State for the remainder of his career, and Green has signaled the feeling is mutual. The question has never been whether he stays. It has been at what number.

Green addressed the bigger picture honestly during a recent ESPN appearance. “Success may not be, for us at this point, a championship,” he said, acknowledging the reality of where this team stands heading into the offseason. It was not a resignation. It was a recognition that the goal may need to shift as the roster ages.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater has also reported a sense of recalibration inside the organization, suggesting the Warriors may be more comfortable with a measured approach this summer rather than an aggressive push for a marquee free agent addition.

The Broader Offseason Picture

Green’s contract situation is one piece of a complicated puzzle. As previously reported, both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are unlikely to return to Golden State next season as the Warriors prioritize youth and durability. Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton are also not expected back.

The roster reset is real. Curry’s final years with the franchise are being approached with one eye on the future, and the decisions this summer will reflect that balance. Jimmy Butler remains a wildcard, recovering from a torn ACL with a return timeline still unclear.

If Green opts out and agrees to a reduced figure, the Warriors gain flexibility. What they do with that flexibility will define the summer.

Warriors Final Word

Green’s future in Golden State appears secure despite the contract uncertainty. According to ESPN, team sources have indicated there is no intention to shop or push him out. The organization still views him as an elite defensive presence whose value rises when the stakes are highest. Off the court, his leadership and basketball acumen have made him essentially another voice on the coaching staff.

The two sides are expected to discuss an opt-in versus an opt-out and extending at a lower figure. The extension route would only make sense for the organization if it generates enough cap room to add a usable piece. Those conversations are coming in June and July.

Steve Kerr‘s return helps Green’s situation. It signals the Warriors are committed to valuing the present while planning for the future. Green is central to both.

The next few weeks will answer a lot of questions.