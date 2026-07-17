Draymond Green Reveals Plans for Big Change if Warriors Sign LeBron James

Draymond Green has put on a full-court press with regards to recruiting LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors, including a willingness to make two distinct sacrifices.

Green already made one such concession by opting out of the nearly $28 million on the final year of his contract, presumably to create enough space for the Dubs to ink James to a one-year contract worth the full non-taxpayer’s midlevel exception of $15.1 million. The most likely outcome if James signs such a deal is that the Warriors bring Green back on a multiyear contract worth more money total than the amount he sacrificed.

Another move Green is willing to make is changing his number to allow James to keep the No. 23 as he enters his 24th NBA campaign. James did wear the No. 6 for six years, four of which came with the Miami Heat and two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A fan asked Green on social media Thursday, July 16 what jersey number he would assume were James to join the Warriors and commandeer the No. 23. Green responded with a simple math equation.

“2+3=5,” Green wrote.

Coincidentally, both Green and James would pursue their fifth championship title together in 2026-27 should they team up in Golden State.

James captured one of his four against Green’s Warriors, while Green and his Dubs teammates won three of their four titles against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors’ Chances of Landing LeBron James Continue to Swing Back and Forth

Golden State has been on something of a roller coaster with regards to James’ free agency over the last several weeks, as they entered late June among the perceived favorites to land the four-time MVP.

Part of the rationale included James’ personal relationships with Green and Steph Curry. Another portion of the thinking revolved around James remaining in California near his home and family in Los Angeles, with some freedom to spend more time there than if he joined another franchise.

However, with the news of the difficulty the Warriors face trying to trade for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis, who might cost the franchise upwards of three first-round picks, Golden State’s candidacy for James slid to the background of the conversation.

Warriors Flirting With Possibility of Creating Veteran Superteam Next Season

As of late this week, though, the Warriors have pushed their way back to the forefront of James’ free agency discussion.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported via the “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that the Warriors are now among the final four candidates for James’ services alongside the Cavaliers, Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Golden State’s ultimate goal appears to be to create an older, quasi-superteam led by Curry, James, Green and Davis with the likes of Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, both of whom have re-signed this summer, filling out the front line.

The Warriors also still have recent first-round selection and shooting guard Brandin Podziemski under contract for another year and drafted rookie Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 overall pick late last month.