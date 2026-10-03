Draymond Green Reveals Why Warriors Will Improve This Season

The Golden State Warriors have a tough season ahead of them with minimal improvement, and the Western Conference being so deep. Warriors star Draymond Green already sees positive signs for the franchise. Three days of training camp gave Green faith in an improved team more prepared to compete in the new NBA landscape of most teams being formidable.

Draymond shared the following message on his podcast about the Warriors looking good:

“These first three days of practice, s**t’s been different. It’s been a lot different, and I respect it. It has been an extremely competitive training camp and a tough one, but like I said, tough is in the eyes of the beholder. But it is great… Day 1 was the hardest training camp practice I’ve ever had in my career… was probably the longest practice I’ve ever had… these first 3 days of practice, shit’s been different, you can’t have the season we had last year and just come back the next year, like ‘alright, we pick up here and do the same thing over again’, that’s delusion, no one around here is delusional.”

Green’s first comment about training camp praised head coach Steve Kerr. The past few years have seen Kerr running a more relaxed camp since Golden State usually has veterans. However, things have changed from last year with Kerr pushing the team harder.

Draymond Green Praised New Warriors Players

Another point made by Green is that Golden State added some underrated pieces to improve the depth. Most critics believe the Warriors have one reliable superstar in Stephen Curry and less trustworthy role players after him.

Draymond revealed some players that look good in training camp:

“Brandon Williams is fast as hell. He is fast and crafty. Get downhill. His finish is incredible. He’s like floating and, like, super smooth. He’s been really good. Healthy (DeAnthony Melton) has been really good. A lot of people are seeing that Georges Niang is more than just a spot-up shooter. Been really impressed with two-way Graham. Graham is super vocal.”

Williams, Niang, and Graham Ike are three new players on the roster who Green believes can help the team. Melton was also referenced as an underrated player from last season who is looking better at full health this training camp.

How Good Can Golden State Warriors Be?

Even though Green is giving good reasons to believe in the Warriors moving forward, the team has a tough road ahead of them. Most predictions see Golden State clearly below the top six West teams.

The teams on the same tier of the Warriors, like the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, have more talent on their rosters. Curry will be tasked with having an All-NBA season and hoping that he gets enough help from the rest of the team.

Green is likely also trying to instill confidence into these players with a lot of the key pieces injured. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody were already anticipated to miss the start of the season. Kristaps Porzingis being ruled out indefinitely adds another starter to the injury list among other concerns.