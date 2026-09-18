Former First-Round Pick Named Breakout Candidate for Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors didn’t make any major acquisitions over the offseason, so they’ll need some returning players to step up to help star guard Steph Curry, especially with Jimmy Butler still sidelined due to a knee injury.

One particular young Warriors player has been named as a breakout candidate for the team heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Brandin Podziemski Named Breakout Candidate for Golden State Warriors

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and for the Warriors the pick was fourth-year forward Brandin Podziemski, who the Warriors selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

After playing in all 82 regular season games for the Warriors last season, and starting in 43 of them, Podziemski is expected to step into a full-time starting role in the coming campaign, which could unlock another level to his game. That’s why he was tabbed as a breakout candidate by Swartz.

“Brandin Podziemski has improved each of his three professional seasons, though a true breakout could come in 2026-27. No Jimmy Butler to begin the year means more scoring opportunities for the 23-year-old guard who’s eligible to sign an extension before the season begins,” Swartz wrote.

“After Butler tore his ACL on Jan. 19, Podziemski averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot 38.0 percent from three after moving into a full-time starting role. . . . The Golden State Warriors will need Podziemski’s scoring and playmaking to help keep their offense afloat while waiting for a healthy Butler to return.”

Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per performance for the Warriors last season.

This story will be updated.