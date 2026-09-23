Warriors Coach Reveals Truth About LeBron James Rumors

The Golden State Warriors added a championship-winning voice to their coaching staff this offseason, and the path to landing him wasn’t as simple as it might have looked from the outside.

Vogel Shuts Down the LeBron Theory

Speculation had suggested Frank Vogel‘s hiring was primarily about strengthening Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers, given the history between the two from their 2020 championship run together in the Orlando bubble. Vogel pushed back on that idea directly, telling the San Francisco Chronicle that while his relationship with James remained strong, landing him was still considered a long shot from the start. “That was not the purpose in hiring me,” Vogel said.

Kerr’s Two-Year Pursuit of Vogel for the Warriors

Steve Kerr‘s interest in Vogel actually predates this offseason by a couple of years. Kerr first tried to bring Vogel onto the staff back in 2024, but the timing wasn’t right at that point. Vogel instead spent a season as an assistant under the now-fired Jason Kidd with the Dallas Mavericks before Kerr’s second attempt finally landed. Vogel told the Chronicle that most situations in the NBA would have gotten a “no” from him on jumping right back into another job, signaling just how specific Golden State’s opportunity had to be.

Why Vogel Believes in This Warriors Roster

Vogel’s optimism about the Warriors centers on health as much as talent. He believes any team with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green can win. Injuries have simply gotten in the way the last couple of years. Golden State has been hit hard recently. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL midway through last season. Curry dealt with a hamstring strain during the Western Conference semifinals two years ago. “It wasn’t a fair fight for them, the last couple of years,” Vogel said. “Hopefully we have some health, and some buy-in to a new defensive system that’ll help us be great.”

Vogel’s Defensive Plans for Porzingis and Lendeborg

Vogel’s defensive system figures to require some adjustment from the roster. He’s especially excited about what it could unlock for Kristaps Porzingis. Vogel believes in using shot-blocking bigs in ways that get the most out of them defensively. He sees Porzingis as an ideal fit for that role.

Draymond Green remains the anchor of Golden State’s defense as he has for years. Vogel also expects real contributions from the team’s role players, including rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. “Ain’t nobody gonna punk this kid,” Vogel said, dismissing the idea that Lendeborg will get overpowered the way many rookies do early in their careers. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Lendeborg brings a physical presence Vogel clearly values.

If Golden State can stay healthy this season, Vogel’s arrival could play a meaningful role in helping Curry and Green chase a fifth championship together.