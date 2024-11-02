Warriors’ Realistic Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo

While the Golden State Warriors are not on the reported preferred list of teams FOR Giannis Antetokounmpo should he and the free-falling Milwaukee Bucks decide to part ways, it does not preclude them from trading for the former NBA MVP.

CBS Sports’ national columnist Bill Reiter reported on October 31 that two Eastern Conference teams are on Antetokounmpo’s radar.

“Teams are circling — and hopeful,” one Western Conference team executive said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened by the trade deadline,” said a top executive of a team that could be in the mix. An Eastern Conference NBA executive has already heard the places believed to be Giannis’ would-be preferred destinations: “The teams I’ve heard are Miami and New York — the Nets, not the Knicks.”

In February, The Athletic reported trading for Antetokounmpo is the Warriors’ “dream scenario” as they “have long understood that a star wing next to [Stephen] Curry is their cleanest path back to title contention before Curry’s late prime fades.”

If and when the Bucks decide to trade Antetokounmpo and kickstart a rebuild, it behooves them to get as many offers as possible to maximize the return on their investment in the “Greek Freak.”

Here is the most realistic trade package the Warriors could offer to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo that is legally possible under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Golden State Warriors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, De’Anthony Melton, Lindy Waters III, 2026, 2027 unprotected first-round picks and 2030 (pick 1-19)

It should be noted Melton can only be traded beginning December 15.

Warriors Limited by Jordan Poole Trade

The Warriors could only offer a maximum of three first-round picks since they owe the Washington Wizards a 2030 top-20 protected first-round pick in the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade. So the Warriors cannot offer their 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031 since they are not allowed to trade first-rounders in back-to-back drafts (2030 and 2031) under the Ted Stepien rule.

What they could do is trade the other half of their 2030 pick (from 1 to 19), meaning the Bucks would get the Warriors’ pick if it falls below the 20th pick otherwise, it will convey to the Wizards.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warriors’ front office will need to get creative if they want to bid for Antetokounmpo against teams with rich draft capital.

How the Warriors Stack Up Against Heat and Nets’ Potential Package

The Warriors have the advantage over the Heat in terms of draft capital.

As it stands, the Heat only have one first-round pick available (2030 or 2031) after they traded away a protected 2027 first-round pick to Charlotte to acquire Terry Rozier.

The Heat have young prospects, but the Warriors have Kuminga, a promising forward who is driven to become a star and craving for the opportunity.

But the Warriors’ most realistic offer pales in comparison to the Nets, who have 13 first-round picks in the next seven drafts, most of them from their haul in the James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges trades.

The Nets have Cam Thomas, a prolific scorer who could also become a star, but has question marks as a leader.