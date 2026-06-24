Golden State Warriors First Round Draft Pick Says he Used to ‘Hate’ Steph Curry

With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected University of Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

There was some speculation that the Warriors would trade the pick leading up to the draft, but they ended up hanging onto it and selecting a player who they think will be able to help them next season in Lendeborg.

Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Shocking Steph Curry Admission

In Golden State, Lendeborg will get to play alongside superstar guard Steph Curry, a player he says he used to “hate” because of his affinity for Kyrie Irving, who had several memorable battles against Curry in the NBA Finals.

Those feelings are a thing of the past though, as Lendeborg is psyched about the opportunity to play with a legend like Curry.

“It’s a full-circle moment for me. … In 2016, I’m a big Kyrie [Irving] guy, so I used to hate Steph Curry,” Lendeborg said after being drafted by the Warriors. “So now that I’m actually going to be able to be on the same team as him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot.

“I met him a couple times, he’s a very great guy, genuine person and it’s going to be an honor to be able to watch him do what he does in person. So, I’m very excited.”

For Lendeborg, it has to be pretty surreal to go from rooting against Curry to being his teammate.

Warriors Get Solid Grade for Selection of Yaxel Lendeborg

The Warriors were given a ‘B-‘ grade for the selection of Lendeborg from Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports.

“Lendeborg is one of the more versatile two-way players, and specifically defenders, in the draft. At 6-9 with a 7-3+ wingspan, he often guarded opposing point guards this year, is an excellent passer, and improved shooter who made 37% of his 3-pointers. Very good passer who can be a connector offensively, start the break himself, and has improved each year as a shooter,” Finkelstein wrote.

“The questions about Lendeborg are tied to his upside since he will turn 24-years-old before playing in his first NBA game. Very solid ball-handler for his size but more of a straight-line driver than dynamic creator or change of direction play. Aday Mara would have been a better roster fit here for the Warriors.”

Lendeborg is the Warriors’ first first-round pick since 2023 when they selected Brandin Podziemski with the No. 19 overall selection.