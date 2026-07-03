Golden State Warriors Lose Ground as Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks backcourt during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Heading into free agency this summer, the Golden State Warriors appeared very well positioned to serve a potential landing spot for LeBron James.
While James signing with Golden State remains a possibility, it feels like more of a longshot than it did just a week ago.
Warriors Not Currently Viewed as a Top Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Rich Paul talks with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors’ pitch to land James hinged heavily on their ability to also acquire Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards don’t appear to be willing to move Davis. As a result, the Warriors have lost ground in the race to land James.
“The Warriors, going into free agency, they dreamt up a grand plan of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, LeBron James. But the big domino with them is trying to get a player like an Anthony Davis, so you can bring in LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a package deal,” Charania said during an appearance on Get Up. “Short of that, they’re not really looked at right now at the top of this list. But, things can change.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Heading into free agency this summer, the Golden State Warriors appeared very well positioned to serve a potential landing spot for LeBron James.While James signing with Golden State remains a possibility, it feels like more of a longshot than it did just a week ago.Warriors Not Currently Viewed as a Top Potential Landing Spot for […]
Golden State Warriors Lose Ground as Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James