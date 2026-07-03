Golden State Warriors Lose Ground as Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James

Heading into free agency this summer, the Golden State Warriors appeared very well positioned to serve a potential landing spot for LeBron James.

While James signing with Golden State remains a possibility, it feels like more of a longshot than it did just a week ago.

Warriors Not Currently Viewed as a Top Potential Landing Spot for LeBron James

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors’ pitch to land James hinged heavily on their ability to also acquire Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards don’t appear to be willing to move Davis. As a result, the Warriors have lost ground in the race to land James.

“The Warriors, going into free agency, they dreamt up a grand plan of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, LeBron James. But the big domino with them is trying to get a player like an Anthony Davis, so you can bring in LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a package deal,” Charania said during an appearance on Get Up. “Short of that, they’re not really looked at right now at the top of this list. But, things can change.”

This story will be updated.