Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry On The Verge of History

Golden State Warriors‘ gmes are almost always must watch games, but these games are taking a new meaning thanks to guard Steph Curry.

Every single Warrior game over the next few games is a potentially historic one as Curry inches closer to being the first ever NBA player with 4,000 career three-pointers made. Curry, 36 and four days away from his 37th birthday, is only seven three-pointers away from being the only player in NBA history with 4,000.

On December 14, 2021, Curry broke the all-time career three-pointers record when he made his 2,974th to go over NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen. Since then, he’s added to this record and now is moments away from reaching a milestone many thought was impossible. Curry, drafted in 2009, has proven that the NBA’s perimeter focus is great but that these records are obtainable.

Steph Curry, who is currently averaging 4.5 made threes per game and has a career high of 13 three-pointers in one game, is a threat to hit 4,000 literally every game this week. Curry, who is also a career 42.4% from three-point range, will also benefit from recently acquired forward Jimmy Butler, who will help the guard by drawing defenders to himself.

With the offensive onslaught the NBA has become in recent years, the NBA is seeing many firsts both from talent and longevity. Whether it’s LeBron James becoming the first player to 40,000 career points, or even Curry’s ongoing trek towards 4,000 three-pointers, it cant be overstated how monumentous these moments are. Curry’s record is on the heels of him breaking Allen’s record, who took the record from Allen in 2011, who broke it from then three-point champion Reggie Miller, who had a career 2,560.

Curry continues to redefine what an NBA point guard is supposed to be. Curry’s shooting has solidified himself as a threat the second he passes half-court, with his shooting constantly drawing double teams and gravity on the court. Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter in NBA history, and every game, he makes that argument that much harder. Curry’s dominance on the perimeter is one of the best the league will ever see.

Records are made to be broken. History is meant to be made. Curry is on the verge of history,y and this history is a must-watch. Whether it’s March 10th against Portland, Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, or even the New York Knicks on Saturday, March 15th, every single game is one that’s worth tuning in for. In games where history can be made, it’s worth tuning in for.