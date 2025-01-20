Warriors Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands 22-PPG Former All-Star

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr made it abundantly clear that they are against a desperate trade that will mortgage the team’s future.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wondered “What if a 27-year-old, former All-Star forward who’s averaging over 22 points per game this season could be had at a reasonable price?”

Swartz has suggested a blockbuster four-team trade that could see the Warriors taking a flier on New Orleans Pelicans’ disgruntled forward Brandon Ingram.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Brandon Ingram (from Pelicans)

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Zach LaVine (from Bulls)

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Keldon Johnson (from Spurs), Zach Collins (from Spurs)

Chicago Bulls Receive: Dennis Schröder (from Warriors), Kyle Anderson (from Warriors), Kevon Looney (from Warriors), Gary Payton II (from Warriors), 2025 second-round pick (from Spurs), 2025 second-round pick (Chicago Bulls via Spurs)

It should be noted that this deal can only be done by February 5 when Schröder will be eligible to be traded, just one day before the February 6 trade deadline.

Swartz argued that breaking Ingram into two rotation players in Johnson and Collins “may be the best that New Orleans can get.”

For the Spurs, LaVine could ease the scoring burden on Victor Wembanyama’s shoulders and provide the necessary spacing with his career-high 45.1% 3-point shooting this season.

For the Bulls, this is their chance to offload LaVine’s enormous contract and pick up some assets.

Brandon Ingram as Secondary Star or Place Holder For the Warriors, “this a chance for the Warriors to nab a potential star without having to give up Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski or any other prospect or draft pick,” according to Swartz. Ingram could easily slot in as the Warriors’ second-best player behind Curry. The former No. 2 pick is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. But when he was healthy, he was producing All-Star numbers: 22.2 points on 37.4% 3-point shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.