Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 16)

Following their humiliating loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Friday, the Golden State Warriors resume their five-game road trip on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors visit the Smoothie King Center for a rematch after beating the Pelicans senseless, 138-87, last Monday at Chase Center.

It was Golden State’s biggest win in 35 years, but they did play a Pelicans team without Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors released their injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors have six players on the report, and five of them have already been ruled out.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandon Williams will be sidelined against New Orleans, while Gui Santos is listed as questionable.

Curry is set to miss his second game since suffering a right oblique abdominal tear, while Butler and Moody continue to recover from their respective knee injuries. Porzingis is still not with the team after stepping away from basketball earlier this month.

The Warriors are working with Porzingis in trying to find a solution, most likely a trade, before the deadline. Williams was initially slated to miss a week, but it seems like his recovery from a strained left hamstring is taking longer than expected.

As for Santos, he is nursing a right ankle inflammation. It’s a new injury for the Brazilian forward, who missed several games earlier this season due to left knee tendinitis.

If Santos won’t be cleared before tip-off, players like Will Richard, Gary Payton II, and Georges Niang could be in line for more minutes.

Latest Update on Steph Curry

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice at Tulane University in New Orleans, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry’s progress from his injury.

Kerr explained that Curry is doing well, but he can’t be sure about his progress since it’s only the third day of a two-week rehabilitation timeline.

“So, when we say a two-week evaluation, it doesn’t mean we do a third-day interim evaluation before the two-week evaluation,” Kerr said. “It means we have no idea right now. We’ll tell you in two weeks.”

That means it’s possible that Curry could miss more than two weeks. ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that the two-time MVP could even be out for longer, possibly up to a month.