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Steph Curry Injury Update: Steve Kerr Shares Latest News on Warriors Superstar

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Last Wednesday, Steph Curry suffered an abdominal injury against the Houston Rockets.

Curry was diagnosed with a right oblique abdominal tear, with the Golden State Warriors giving a two-week timeline for re-evaluation.

His absence was immediately felt on Friday, when the Warriors were humiliated by the San Antonio Spurs, 123-85.

Steph Curry Injury Update

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice at Tulane University, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about an update on Steph Curry’s injury.

“So, when we say a two-week evaluation, it doesn’t mean we do a third-day interim evaluation before the two-week evaluation,” Kerr said. “It means we have no idea right now. We’ll tell you in two weeks.”

It’s a concerning update since ESPN’s Shams Charania initially reported that Curry could be out longer, possibly a month.

Even teammate Draymond Green opined that fans should not expect the two-time MVP to be ready to play in two weeks.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Warriors injury report
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds his hand after being fouled in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Curry flew back to San Francisco on Friday morning before the FAA grounding affected the entire country. He has started his rehab process with Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

The four-time champ suffered the injury early in their game against the Rockets. It’s unclear how the injury occurred, but he started wincing after setting a screen on Alperen Sengun.

Curry was also knocked down by Amen Thompson before that play, though Kerr and Green have defended the Rockets from being labeled a dirty team.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Preview

Brandin Podziemski, Steve Kerr
GettyBrandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors points back to the Los Angeles Lakers bench after making a basket during the second half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

The Warriors are back in action on Monday at the Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Golden State earning an impressive 138-87 win on November 9 at the Chase Center. It was their biggest margin of victory in 35 years.

The Warriors did have an advantage then, since Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III were out due to injuries. Williamson is set to play on Monday, but Murphy and Dejounte Murray are sidelined, as per their latest injury report.

Golden State have also won seven of their last 10 matchups dating back to January 10, 2024. However, they did lose to the Pelicans in their last visit on February 24 last season.

With Steph Curry out again, Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are expected to carry the offense. They need a bounce-back game after combining for just 11 points and going 3-for-23 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Lendeborg had to shave his head in an effort to move on from the embarrassing loss.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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