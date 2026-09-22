Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren Could Become Warriors Targets

The Golden State Warriors are entering this season with a lame duck roster holding almost no realistic chance at contending for the NBA Championship. However, next season will see more flexibility for the franchise to go after better talent due to expiring contracts. An ESPN report about the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder could see the Warriors having a chance to trade for one of their top three stars.

Ben Golliver of ESPN reported this scoop about the Thunder after this season:

“Oklahoma City will shift from a big three to a big two because of second apron concerns. The Thunder preserved their star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren this summer by executing a series of cap-clearing trades, but more financial pain awaits next offseason. Gilgeous-Alexander’s salary will spike in the 2027-28 season, forcing the Thunder to make sharp cuts to their supporting cast or consider moving Williams or Holmgren. Constructing a new-and-improved version of the 2012 James Harden trade would help Oklahoma City maintain its depth and remain focused on its long-term sustainability.”

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams would both be dream trade targets for the Warriors to give Stephen Curry one more chance at playoff contention before he retires. Oklahoma City would have a far easier scenario if they traded one of the two pricey players and prioritized keeping their strong depth.

Why OKC Would Love Warriors Trade

If Sam Presti does decide to make a bold move of trading a franchise player, Golden State stands out as the best option. Oklahoma City has used their plethora of draft picks to build superb depth and hold an advantage over every West team besides the equally great San Antonio Spurs squad.

The Warriors’ 2030 draft picks are considered quite valuable since most expect Curry to either retire or in four years from now. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are strong young role players who could tempt Oklahoma City.

Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all have contracts expiring after the end of this season. Golden State would be able to take either Williams or Holmgren as a salary dump if the Thunder don’t want any heavy contracts back.

Warriors Should Root For Thunder Failure

Another season like last year would likely be enough to convince Oklahoma City to make a trade. The Thunder fell just one win short of making their second consecutive NBA Finals, but they traded Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins to save money.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s contract getting more expensive next season will likely require another offseason of shedding salary. Winning the 2027 NBA Championship could see the older veterans like Alex Caruso or Isaiah Hartenstein traded to extend the “big three” for the foreseeable future. However, Williams and Holmgren will have more pressure on them if they lose again.

Last season saw Williams dealing with injuries all season and missing the Game 7 loss to San Antonio that eliminated. Holmgren was a non-factor after getting dominated by Victor Wembayama. A failed season will see them likely trading one of the two, which Golden State should pay attention to.