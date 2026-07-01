Former Golden State Warriors No. 2 Pick Eyeing Move to Europe: Report

The Golden State Warriors have had a lot of misses with their draft picks in recent years.

One of those unfortunate misses was James Wiseman, who was taken No. 2 in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman was selected after Anthony Edwards and before LaMelo Ball.

Other All-Stars from the 2020 draft include Deni Avdija at No. 9, Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 and Tyrese Maxey at No. 21.

James Wiseman Considering Move to Europe

After playing in just five NBA games in the last two seasons for the Indiana Pacers, James Wiseman is looking to bring his talent to Europe.

Serbian agent Misko Raznatovic, who represents a lot of players in the EuroLeague, announced on X, that Wiseman has began his journey overseas.

“The decision has been made! The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman, will continue his career in Europe. We have begun exploring overseas opportunities and are working to identify the best situation for him!” Raznatovic tweeted.

Raznatovic also shared a link to an Instagram reel of Wiseman working out and looking ready to play in Europe. He was most recently linked to Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv, as per Israel Shayom.

Wiseman signed a two-year contract with the Pacers in the summer of 2024. He suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener and missed the rest of his first year with the Pacers. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline and was subsequently waived.

The former Golden State Warriors big man returned to the Pacers last summer, but he barely got any opportunity. He appeared in just one game before getting released in late October. He re-signed with the Pacers on 10-day contract in December, playing in three games.

Wiseman’s Journey From Golden State To Indiana

Despite playing just three games for Memphis in college, the Golden State Warriors took James Wiseman second overall in the 2020 NBA draft. He was playing well as a rookie, but he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee 39 games into his career.

Wiseman underwent surgery and was ruled out for the season. He was expected to be fully healthy the following season, but he experienced swelling and pain in his surgically repaired knee.

The Warriors shut him down for the rest of the season as they went on to win the NBA championship against the Boston Celtics. He played 21 games for the Warriors the following campaign before he got traded to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

In one and a half seasons in Detroit, Wiseman averaged 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. However, his career has not lived up to the expectations attached to being the second overall pick, though it’s mainly due to injuries.