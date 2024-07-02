Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson Dubbed Among Most Overpaid Free Agents

The Golden State Warriors lost a key component of the NBA’s most recent dynasty when Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks, but they may have also dodged a major financial misstep.

Golden State offered Thompson a two-year extension worth $48 million ahead of last season, which the five-time All-Star shooting guard declined in the wake of $100-million deals (or more) for the likes of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Approximately one year later, Thompson accepted a three-year deal from the Mavs for $50 million total with a player option on the final season, which represents considerably less annual average salary than what the Warriors put on the table.

That Thompson accepted that offer says a considerable amount about the frayed relationship he must have had with members of the Dubs front office and also speaks volumes about the value of a fresh start to the four-time champion as he enters the latter stages of his career. And, in fairness, Dallas played in the NBA Finals last month while Golden State didn’t earn a spot in the playoffs — so the prospect of winning at a high level may have played a significant role in Thompson’s final decision as well.

But whatever his reasons for bolting to Dallas for $50 million, Thompson may have ultimately done the Warriors a favor from a salary cap prospective — at least, that’s the argument Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made on Tuesday, July 2, when he declared Thompson’s contract in Dallas one of the top five overpays of early 2024 free agency.

Klay Thompson’s Game Now Relies Mostly on 3-Point Expertise Thompson tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals and then his Achilles tendon nearly one year later as he was nearing the final stages of rehabilitation on the first injury. In all, the back-to-back devastating health problems cost Thompson the first two and a half years of the five-year, $190 million contract he signed with the Warriors one month after losing to the Toronto Raptors in the team’s fifth consecutive Finals appearance. Thompson returned midway through the 2021-22 campaign and helped the Dubs to the fourth title of the Splash Brothers era in the Bay Area, but while Stephen Curry has remained elite since then, Thompson’s reputation as a top two-way defender and a versatile offensive threat has diminished.

“[This contract] feels a little steep for someone who could spend their twilight years primarily functioning as a perimeter shooting specialist,” Buckley wrote. “The problem is [Thompson has] become pretty one-note with his contributions since missing consecutive seasons to leg injuries.” Buckley went on to note Thompson’s shot selection as evidence of his more limited offensive range post-injury. “A career-high 61.1 percent of his shots this past season came from beyond the arc, and while you like to see him lean on his go-to strength, this also reflects that there isn’t a ton left in his arsenal beyond it,” Buckley continued. “Those injuries and age have done irreparable damage to his defense, but they also nearly silenced the volume of his inside-the-arc offense.”