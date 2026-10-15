Golden State Warriors Announce Kristaps Porzingis Update Amid Health Issue

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors released a statement regarding Kristaps Porzingis amid his absence due to an undisclosed health issue.

In a press release via the Warriors’ official website, the franchise addressed the situation surrounding Porzingis.

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) preseason games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. “Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team. An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

The Warriors have one more preseason game on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will open the regular season on October 21, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Porzingis Addresses Health Issue

After the Golden State Warriors released the statement, Kristaps Porzingis addressed his health issue in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Porzingis shared an update on his recovery, as well as ended speculation about his unspecified illness.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. “It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼 Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support 🙏🏼 “I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

According to NBC Sports, Porzingis was previously diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS. It’s an autonomic nervous system disorder that causes the heart rate to go rapid for a minute, among other symptoms.

It’s uncertain if Porzingis’ current health-related issue is related to his POTS diagnosis or not because the player and the Warriors want to remain private about it.

Who Steps Up for Golden State?

Amid Kristaps Porzingis’ absence, coach Steve Kerr used Al Horford, Draymond Green and Charles Bassey in the starting center spot for the first five preseason games.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Georges Niang and Graham Ike also saw time at center, so Kerr has several options.

But it is safe to say that Horford and Green will likely rotate as the starter, with Niang and Bassey as backups.