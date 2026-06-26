Warriors Could Poach LeBron James From Lakers With Value Offer: Report

The Golden State Warriors remain one of the best, and most logical, free agency destination for All-Star LeBron James if he doesn’t end up reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Anthony Slater of ESPN on Friday, June 26 suggested that the maneuver Golden State can execute to “ace” it summer offseason period is to poach James from L.A.

“If LeBron James and the Lakers can’t agree on a return, the Warriors have a path to clear room and use their $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception,” Slater wrote. “That would be a short-term, low-risk bargain in a position of need after longterm injuries to wings Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody.”

Lakers Have Yet to Make Offer to LeBron James to Return Next Season

James and the Lakers are in contact about a return for his 24th NBA season, during which the four-time MVP will turn 42 years old. However, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Friday that no deal is imminent.

“My understanding is there hasn’t been an offer out to LeBron James yet as far as his free agency,” Charania said on “Get Up” Friday. “We’ll see how that develops over the next four or five days when free agency starts. A lot of it is how much can [the Lakers] upgrade the roster and then potentially go back to LeBron, or do you take care of LeBron first and then figure out any type of potential roster move?”

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported earlier this summer that several teams around the league continue to view James as a max-value player. However, it is likely only a couple franchises could actually pay him as such, and none of those profile as viable contenders in 2026-27.

Thus, if the Lakers are not willing to pay James a considerable amount to return to Southern California, or if the team is looking to move in a different direction altogether, an offer of $15 million from Golden State and the prospect of pairing with Steph Curry for a season might be enough to entice James to move up the coast.

Warriors Can Afford James, Bring Back Top Players in Right Scenario

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season and was the primary factor in the Lakers’ Round 1 victory over the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference playoffs, something the team pulled off absent superstar Luka Doncic and largely without Austin Reaves.

As such, James’ value remains strong — as does, presumably, his desire to earn a paycheck commensurate with his freakishly ageless skill set and the resulting success.

But Los Angeles is hunting a rim-running, rim-protecting center as well as 3-and-D wings around the aforementioned Doncic and Reaves. Meanwhile, James doesn’t fit as easily into the team’s mid-term/longterm plans as some younger and less expensive options might.

It is unlikely he can turn the tide for the Warriors with regards to championship contention next season, either. However, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard believes Golden State can afford to bring back Draymond Green on a new deal, as well as Kristaps Porzingis, and still afford James under the right circumstances.

“Do you think the Warriors could sign LeBron if Draymond opts out and signs a 2 year, 40M, and they bring back Porzingis on a 2 year, 30M?” an X user asked Kawakami Friday.

GSWs would be able to do that, yes, but that would be up to LeBron in that scenario. In a scenario that presumes many other things before that. https://t.co/7medzfrsBz — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 26, 2026

“GSWs would be able to do that, yes, but that would be up to LeBron in that scenario,” Kawakami responded. “In a scenario that presumes many other things before that.”