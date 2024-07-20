Warriors Trade Pitch Pairs Curry With $100 Million Ex-MVP, Olympic Teammate

The Golden State Warriors continue star hunting, though the market has more or less dwindled to a trade for Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

There is good reason Golden State remains in pursuit of Markkanen, as the 7-footer with a deadeye from the 3-point line is a solid fit for what the Dubs have done best over the course of six NBA Finals trips and four titles in the last decade — spread the floor with a small-ball lineup led by Stephen Curry and bend opponents to their style of play.

But Markkanen may not actually be the best option, as evidenced by how successful Curry has been playing alongside LeBron James as members of Team USA during their run up to the Summer Olympics in Paris later this month. The two have functioned as starters together during double-digit victories over top competition like Canada and Serbia over the last few weeks, and Warriors/Team USA head coach Steve Kerr intends to play them together as much as possible.

“I like those guys together,” Kerr said on July 19, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Steph and LeBron are kind of learning how to play together, and they’re getting a better feel for each other.”

Utah is seeking all three of of the Warriors’ tradable first-round picks and young talent including Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Golden State has bucked that trade package, but some version of it would theoretically be enough to interest the Lakers, who appear to be hedging between playing to contend via a big move and operating with an eye toward the future by holding onto assets and focusing on development.

James is on a $101 million deal, though Golden State could make the money work if motivated.

LeBron James Has No-Trade Clause, May Be Willing to Consider Deal With Warriors if Winning Title is Top Priority

James has a player option on the second year of his deal and one of only two no-trade clauses in the NBA, the other belonging to Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns.

As such, James could block any deal moving him out of L.A. But he could also leave of his own accord after just one more season.

James turns 40 years old in December and is presumably searching for one last shot at a title. However, the Lakers were unable to acquire any of the free agents James said he would be willing to take a pay cut for this summer, including Klay Thompson and James Harden.

Los Angeles has made no additions of consequence over the offseason and has been the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs for the past three years. The team did select Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft, which might keep James tethered to L.A. where he has multiple business interests as well.

However, playing up the coast in the Bay Area for a year or two may be appealing to James who said in 2022 that Curry was the one guy he’d want to play with out of anyone else in the league.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game,” James said during an episode of “The Shop,” a show he produces on HBO. “I love everything about that guy.”

LeBron James Has Impressed Steve Kerr During Time With Team USA

While the Lakers have shied away from the idea of trading their two unprotected first-round picks (2029, 2031) and young talent like Dalton Knecht (No. 17 overall selection in 2024) and Max Christie, the Warriors have displayed a clear commitment to going all-in on the final years of Curry’s prime.

The Dubs don’t appear willing to trade both Kuminga and Podziemski, though one of those players and their three first-rounders (two unprotected, one protected) could be on the table. That could be enough, along with Moody and some pick swaps and/or future second-rounders, to get the Warriors into the game for James and allow the Lakers to transition into a new developmental era building around Anthony Davis for the future.

Golden State has looked into a trade for James before, specifically ahead of last season’s trade deadline. That context, plus the Warriors’ attractive number of trade chips along with James’ and Curry’s first experience as teammates with Team USA members could open up possibilities this summer and/or ahead of next February’s trade deadline for a deal to get done.

It doesn’t hurt that Kerr is as impressed with James in practice and in games as he has been with Curry while coaching him over the past 10 years.

“I’m just blown away by LeBron’s effort and concentration and focus,” Kerr said Friday, per Windhorst. “On every single drill he talks. He’s even in a shoot-around walkthrough his voice behind the play, yelling out what’s happening, yelling out the scheme, his leadership by example. The guy is incredible and, I mean, I’ve known that forever, but to see it up close is pretty special.”