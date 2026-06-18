Warriors Get Notable LeBron James Update Ahead of Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to LeBron James throughout this offseason, with Stephen Curry reportedly prepared to make a direct recruiting pitch if the opportunity arises. The interest has never been in question. What has remained unclear is how realistic the path actually is.

A new report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin offers the clearest picture yet of where things stand.

James is currently overseas, finishing a family vacation before joining members of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ 2016 championship team for a reunion through England, Scotland, and eventually St. Tropez to celebrate the title’s 10-year anniversary. His agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, is waiting until James returns to begin discussing his options for a 24th NBA season.

What McMenamin Reported

Paul has been clear that nothing is settled yet. “Believe nothing that’s out there because I haven’t had one conversation with him,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. He added that the decision will ultimately be a family one. He told McAfee that roughly 10 to 12 teams have already inquired about James’ services.

Despite that level of outside interest, McMenamin reported that the prevailing sentiment among more than half a dozen league sources points elsewhere. James will likely return to the Lakers if he plays next season. Golden State represents the most realistic alternative if that does not happen.

The financial gap explains why. The Warriors, as currently constructed, could only offer James the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That is more than $37 million less than what he made last season. The Lakers could technically offer him a max deal worth $182 million over three years, though nobody around the league expects that offer to actually be made. A more realistic Lakers offer in the $20 million to $30 million range would still beat Golden State’s number. It would also leave Los Angeles room to re-sign Austin Reaves and build out the rest of the roster.

Why the Warriors Are Still in the Conversation

According to separate reporting from ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors remain a willing suitor if negotiations between James and the Lakers break down. Team sources confirmed Golden State’s openness. But the intel the front office has gathered continues to point toward a Lakers return, and Golden State is planning its summer around that exact premise.

If the opportunity does materialize, Slater reported that the Warriors’ pitch would be straightforward. Golden State could clear space for the full mid-level exception. The deal would be framed as low-risk and team-friendly. Curry could also be brought into the recruitment directly if needed.

Why a Lakers Return Still Looks Likely

James’ history with the Lakers’ current core adds further weight to the expectation that he stays. One source close to James told ESPN that “LeBron rocks with Luka.” That suggests his complementary role next to Luka Doncic is not viewed as a sticking point in his decision.

Paul also told ESPN’s Shams Charania last June that championship contention remains James’ top priority. “LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul said at the time. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.”

The Lakers’ 16-2 stretch from late February through March showed what the roster looks like at full strength. Injuries prevented that version of the team from being tested in the playoffs. James’ son, Bronny James, also already holds a partially guaranteed contract with the Lakers for next season. That is another factor that figures into what James has described as a family decision.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State has the framework in place for a real pitch if the situation changes. What they do not have is any indication that it will.

For now, the Lakers remain the favorite. The Warriors are positioned as a backup plan that has not needed to be activated. Whether that changes will depend entirely on conversations that have not yet happened.