LeBron James Wanted To Play With Stephen Curry & Draymond Green

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are trying to find optimism after LeBron James turned them down to join the Philadelphia 76ers instead. LeBron’s agent Rich Paul released a podcast episode today with Max Kellerman going more in depth about the decision. Golden State was more seriously considered than most realized. Paul revealed that James would have loved to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green if the other variables made sense.

The following quote came from today’s Game Over podcast with Paul and Max Kellerman:

Paul: The emotional attachments to go away from a Miami Heat, and go away from a Cleveland Cavaliers, who wouldn’t want to play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green? Kellerman: That would’ve been fun but it’s not the choice of somebody who wants to win a championship.

Golden State had a realistic chance to get LeBron if they were able to field together a better team. The temptation to play with longtime peers Curry and Green would have been fun after all have made so many NBA Finals, especially against each other.

Paul listed Golden State with Miami and Cleveland as three teams that had emotional attachments on their sides. However, James opted to pick Philadelphia for his best chance at another ring.

LeBron James Wanted Warriors To Add Anthony Davis

Reports of LeBron’s desire for a team to trade for Anthony Davis existed at both the start and towards the end of the free agency period. Golden State linked to Davis when they were considered one of the stronger favorites to sign James this summer.

A more recent report claimed that LeBron waited longer before picking a team to see if anyone would trade for Davis or Kyrie Irving. The Cavaliers were the team that he wanted to see make a run at Irving, but it became too unrealistic.

Golden State seems like the only franchise in play for Davis that he hoped to see play out. James may have picked the Warriors if they were able to land Davis since he’d have three close friends on the roster. Unfortunately, the Washington Wizards don’t want to trade Davis, and Golden State holds limited assets to trade for any All-Star.

Mike Dunleavy Could Lose Job If Warriors Fail

While Davis was a name that LeBron wanted, the bigger issue is that Golden State didn’t put together a compelling roster for him to select. Brian Windhorst confirmed that James didn’t see the Warriors as a serious title contender to remove them from the options.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. felt content going into the free agency period by only looking at LeBron and doing nothing to convince him. Between this summer seeing no noteworthy signings or trades and last season’s failure, many Golden State fans are already sick of the General Manager.

Trading for Jimmy Butler was the only move that looked good for Dunleavy when it happened in 2025, but injuries ruined that. Butler is expected to miss half the season, and Curry doesn’t have any current co-stars who can realistically make the All-Star team. Another failed season could see Dunleavy blamed and fired.