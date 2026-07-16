LeBron James Finally Addresses Warriors Rumors in Public

LeBron James isn’t ready to announce where he’ll play next season.

He is, however, willing to joke about the speculation.

During Day 1 of Fanatics Fest 2026 at the Javits Center in New York, James made his first public appearance since deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, offering his first public comments on free agency while teasing the crowd about the teams linked to him—including the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time NBA MVP appeared on a live taping of the Mind the Game podcast alongside Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who wasted little time trying to ask the question every NBA fan wants answered.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Haliburton attempted to ask James about his looming decision early in the show.

James immediately shut the conversation down.

“Didn’t we already talk about this in the back?” James replied.

Haliburton laughed before responding, “I’ll leave it alone.”

The exchange drew laughs from the audience, but James wasn’t finished playing with the speculation.

LeBron Plays Along With the Rumors

Later in the live show, James acknowledged the constant chatter surrounding his future without revealing where he plans to continue his career.

According to another post from McMenamin, James smiled while addressing the crowd.

“I hear the Warriors,” James said.

“I hear the Sixers.”

James also referenced a recent segment on The Rich Eisen Show, where co-host Chris Brockman argued that even if James signed with the Miami Heat, they would still be a play-in team and he would be “a non-factor.”

The comments generated another round of laughs while making clear that James is well aware of every rumor surrounding his free agency.

What they did not provide was any meaningful clue about which franchise currently holds the inside track.

Lakers Chapter Officially Comes to an End

Although James declined to reveal his next destination, he spoke candidly about the organization he is leaving behind.

McMenamin reported that James took a moment during the show to thank the Lakers after eight seasons with the franchise.

“Shout out to my former team,” James said. “I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“That was an unbelievable ride and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey.”

Then came the line that immediately reignited speculation across the NBA.

“It’s going to be fun wherever I land.”

The remarks marked James’ first public acknowledgment that his tenure with the Lakers had officially come to an end.

Warriors Still Waiting

Golden State remains one of the teams most frequently linked to James since ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the Warriors were preparing an aggressive pursuit of the four-time NBA champion.

The Warriors have not hidden their interest.

Stephen Curry recently made a public recruiting pitch during an appearance on Good Morning America, pointing to Golden State’s championship culture, Bay Area lifestyle and world-class golf as reasons James should choose the Warriors.

Draymond Green has acknowledged on The Draymond Green Show that he made his own recruiting pitch during a shared offseason vacation with James, while coach Steve Kerr recently fueled social media speculation after jokingly telling a fan, “We got him. Put that on Twitter.”

Green later dismissed the viral moment, writing on social media, “If I know Steve as well as I think I do, he was joking.”

James’ latest appearance did little to narrow the field.

Instead, it reinforced two realities.

He knows exactly which teams are being discussed.

And until he decides where “it’s going to be fun” to finish his legendary career, the Warriors—and the rest of the NBA—will continue waiting for the biggest domino of the offseason to fall.