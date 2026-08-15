Former Golden State Warriors Guard Could Leave NBA to Play Overseas

After signing former Boston Celtics guard Max Shulga, Spanish team Real Madrid is eyeing another NBA player.

According to Marca, Madrid is reportedly eyeing ex-Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones.

The team is looking to revamp their roster after targets Armoni Brooks and Lonnie Walker IV signed with ASVEL in France and the Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Marca added that Madrid have been speaking to Quinones and his representatives for several weeks.

Lester Quinones in the NBA

After three seasons at the University of Memphis, Lester Quinones entered the 2022 NBA draft. He wasn’t selected, but the Golden State Warriors signed him to a two-way contract.

Quinones played four games for the Warriors as a rookie before earning more playing time the following season.

In 41 games for the Warriors, Quinones averaged 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds. He split the 2024-25 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The 25-year-old guard didn’t appear in an NBA game last season. He played for the Orlando Magic‘s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, and averaged 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 36 games.

Real Madrid’s Roster

If Lester Quinones joins Real Madrid, he will be playing alongside multiple former NBA players.

Madrid currently have nine players with NBA experience, like Max Shulga, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Facundo Campazzo, Chuma Okeke, Theo Maledon, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Edy Tavares and Olivier Sarr.

Just like Quinones, Garuba is a former player for the Golden State Warriors. He suited up for the Warriors during the 2023-24 season and appeared in six games.

Madrid are coming off a rough Liga ACB campaign, finishing fifth last season. They did make the EuroLeague Final but lost to Olympiacos.

They also lost multiple former NBA players, such as Trey Lyles, Mario Hezonja, Alex Len and Omer Yurtseven, during the summer transfer window.

Lester Quinones Earned Praise From Steve Kerr

Speaking to C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle back in 2023, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a lot of praise for Lester Quinones. Kerr liked what he saw from Quinones on and off the court, mainly his work ethic.

“Lester is a really good player,” Kerr said. “He used all of last year to make dramatic improvements in Santa Cruz from training camp last year, and now he’s an entirely different player. And that’s a testament to him, his work ethic, his ability to absorb coaching. He’s put the time in and it shows.”

In 54 NBA games, Quinones has career averages of 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.