Proposed Warriors 3-Team Trade Swaps Kevon Looney for ‘Dynamic Above-The-Rim-Center’

After the Golden State Warriors missed out on Paul George, who went to Philadelphia, and Lauri Markkanen, who remained in Utah, there is no available star that can make the Warriors go all in.

In the absence of a homerun trade at the moment, perhaps the Warriors could hit some singles to round out their roster on the fringes.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a three-team trade that could land the Warriors Mitchell Robinson, a legit 7-foot big man who can help them compete against the Western Conference’s elites.

Golden State Warriors receive: Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks receive: Josh Green

Charlotte Hornets receive: Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, a 2026 second-round pick (via ATL, from GSW) and a 2028 second-round pick (via ATL, from GSW)

Robinson may not move the needle as George or Makkanen could have for the Warriors, who have the ninth-best championship odds at +4500 at FanDuel, one of the top U.S. online sportsbooks.

But he can help them defend the best big men out West, from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic to four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to last season’s unanimous Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama to Oklahoma City’s twin towers Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren to Memphis 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey.