Warriors Trade Pitch Would Land Defensive Wing & 1st-Round Pick for Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors have the assets to land a star this offseason if the opportunity presents itself. They also have other assets to make smaller moves, which could help them put a better surrounding cast around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

In a proposed trade from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Warriors would make a marginal move but also receive a first-round pick in return. His trade proposal would move Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder for Moses Moody and more.

Warriors would get: Williams, 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Thunder would get: Moody, Gui Santos

“It’s tempting to put together a massive landscape-shifter here, since the Thunder have the trade chips to get that kind of megadeal done, but their mostly methodical nature to this point suggests their splashes are finished for this summer,” Buckley wrote on July 10. “If they wanted to do another deal, though, then flipping Williams and a lottery-protected first for Moody might work.

“Williams’ role has decreased amid Oklahoma City’s ascension. The Thunder might see some untapped potential with Moody, or at least seek out more perimeter shooting from wing-sized players who won’t be played off the floor defensively. Santos, a 2022 second-round pick, has the activity level and versatility to perhaps mimic Williams’ energizer role in the Sooner State.” Only Curry Isn’t in Trade Talks

After losing Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors will have to find a way to replace a potential Hall of Famer. They landed Buddy Hield and others who could fill some of that void, but Thompson’s chemistry with Curry and the Warriors is tough to replace.

Finding other players to deal with the loss of Thompson will be challenging, but according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on an episode “Willard & Dibs” on 95.7 The Game, the only player who isn’t in trade talks is Curry.

“First of all, you have to understand, there’s very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is,” Kerr said on July 10.

This could mean that Golden State is willing to move Jonathan Kuminga and Moody, two young assets with trade value around the league.

How This Trade Could Help the Warriors

Not packaging Moody in a big trade could hurt the Golden State Warriors in landing a star this offseason or during the year next season, but the 2025 first-round pick they’d receive in the proposal from Buckley could be the biggest piece here.

With another tradeable first-round pick for the Warriors’ front office, that should interest other teams.

Williams has also shown to be a high-level defender and a piece who can contribute to a championship team. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 69 games and played 14.9 minutes per night.

He saw his role change, as he played nearly eight fewer minutes per game than he did in 2022-23, but that’s because of all the talent the Oklahoma City Thunder have. Williams could benefit from going to a new team like the Warriors, where he’s more of a need.

His 3-point shooting is also respectable enough to play in most lineups for the Warriors, shooting 39.7% on 2.0 attempts per game.