NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Talk Is Back, Nikola Jokic Decisions & More

Maybe time is a flat circle, after all. You might remember that back in late June, what’s been a wild NBA trade rumor season was kicked off by stunning speculation that the Golden State Warriors were planning on trading for star big man Anthony Davis and pairing Davis with his good friend, LeBron James for one final ride alongside Stephen Curry.

But then a few things happened. The Warriors had told Jimmy Butler that they were not going to trade him, and at least several factions within the team held firm to that promise. The Warriors were also not much interested in giving Davis a major extension (four years, $212 million) when he is eligible on August 6, especially if they were already giving up two first-round picks (the presumed cost for Davis) to get both him and James to the Bay Area.

Additionally, while it appeared the Wizards should be willing to give up Davis for a pair of first-round picks, Washington’s brass is under pressure to win next season, and an injured Jimmy Butler is not much help in that quest. Thus, the Wiz have not had much interest in making a deal.

The matter has been mostly closed, but a new report from Yahoo Sports notes that the hold-up in LeBron James’ free agency has been caused by his desire to see a team add either Davis or Kyrie Irving. But neither the Wizards nor the Mavericks want to trade those players. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported, too, that the Warriors would take on Davis, though there is still the issue of not trading Butler and not giving out a massive extension to an oft-injured player.

Davis, then, is back at the head of the NBA trade rumor mill … except, just as in late June, it is still a longshot he actually moves.

NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Jokic Looms Over Denver Choices

The Nuggets’ stance on holding onto Cam Johnson has been puzzling to some execs around the NBA, but there are a couple of theories–the Nikola Jokic one is probable–why Denver has not wanted to move off Johnson despite a need to cut some payroll and the fact that Johnson didn’t play especially well last year. First is that Johnson is good leverage with restricted free agent Peyton Watson–dump Johnson and you’ve let it be known you’re eager to keep Watson. That could set up a Johnson trade after Watson’s free agency is settled.

The second is that Jokic is up for a four-year, $280 million contract next summer, and the Nuggets value Johnson as an expiring deal.

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We’ve previously reported that the Hornets have had interest in Cavaliers wing Max Strus, and Scotto reports that they’ve also had interest in another potential Cleveland dump, Denis Schroder. The Hornets continue to look for consolidation trades, and are willing to talk about players like Grant Williams, Royce O’Neale Tre Mann and Dorian Finney-Smith.

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The Bucks are also still active in trying to find young players to add to the mix. They’re hoping to send out Kyle Kuzma, and their willingness/ability to trade out Myles Turner (who has three years and $83 million on his contract) is still part of the calculation, too. Turner may be stuck, but Kuzma is on an expiring $20 million deal and is a much more useful trade chip.

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One of the big second-apron complaints around the NBA has been that if the goal is to encourage good teams to have to jettison good players, it has worked too well. Fans are increasingly having trouble locking in on favorite players for their teams, because those players come and go so easily. That reality was brought home by an eye-opening fact from Law Murray of The Athletic. As he wrote on Twitter/X: “How much does the NBA change over in 5 years????? None of the 30 NBA teams have more than 4 players left from the 2021-22 rosters Only 12 teams have more than ONE player left.”

Let’s look at more potential movement on the Big Board …

NBA Trade Rumors: Star Targets

Well, no one expected Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving to pop back up on the NBA market here in late July but, the rumor mill is never-ending. Neither is expected to get moved, but they’re still being talked about …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis has been the subject of much speculation this offseason, but around the league, there isn’t a sense he is going to be dealt. The Wizards would like to get Davis on the floor and see if he can help them compete for a playoff spot. If not, he could be dealt by the February trade deadline. Hopes among Golden State fans that Davis would be part of a LeBron James package have faded.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) We’re not expecting Williamson to be moved by the end of the summer, but if he stays on the floor early in the year, New Orleans has plenty of incentive to find a new spot for him. A frontcourt of Derik Queen and Williamson makes little sense.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) There does not seem to be a market for Durant, who is 37 and has $90 million over two years on his contract. Rumors of Pistons interest has faded as the focus there is on re-signing Jalen Duren. Maybe a Durant deal comes back up after that gets done? It’s a longshot.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The Nuggets are on track to operate over the second apron, which is not a place any team–especially a Kroenke team–likes to operate. Dealing Murray could shave some money off the cap but he was an All-Star last year and dumping him might be too much to ask of the Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) It just does not appear that the Warriors are looking to move Butler. He’s the team’s main path to adding another star, as he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery. There are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix, and the Warriors are not likely to find a player who is better than Butler when healthy.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) We’re not taking Mobley off the list just yet. If LeBron James goes to Cleveland, Mobley could be nudged back into the NBA trade-rumor arena because the roster is far too expensive and the guy who will most likely suffer is Mobley. Cleveland could take back a good haul for him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Young Targets

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody him self said he is “curious” about what will happen to him on the trade market if James comes to Golden State. He has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for most of next season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. The sign-and-trade market reportedly includes the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks, but there is not much yet that would attract the Nuggets’ attention on a deal.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference Targets

Whatever happens with LeBron James will have an NBA trade rumor ripple effect, and the East could feel it most.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is in the final year of his deal and wants an extension that starts at about what he is making now. The Nets likely won’t go that high, and if no middle ground is found, we are in for another heap of trade talk. Even if Porter is extended, he could be a trade candidate by next February’s deadline.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he’s come over from the Suns.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) As with Mobley, if the Cavs entice LeBron James to Cleveland, Allen could be trade bait. It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get some relief and a contributor. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that likely means moving off Strus, if they can find a taker. He would be sacrificed to get LeBron James in, and could be moved either way.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Two things may well both be true on Turner–the Bucks are not shopping him because they want some veterans on hand, and there is no interest in him from other teams because of his contract.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he figures to be involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference Targets

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves, according to a report in The Athletic, were offered Jaylen Brown with the Celtics wanting Rudy Gobert, plus picks, as part of a trade package. The Wolves turned that down, though there still has been interest in Gobert, who is up for an extension.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but a report from The Stein Line suggests the Nuggets are not going that route … yet.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Big Deals

The NBA trade rumor mill has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here are the top rumors that sprouted into actual trades …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Boston’s controversial decision to move Brown as he neared an extension on a supermax contract set off a round of second apron discussion in the NBA.

Celtics get: Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Sixers get: Jaylen Brown.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer. The Bucks are banking on this being enough for a rebuild, and the Heat are hoping this precedes a LeBron James return.

Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Also Bucks got the 13th pick in the draft (Nate Ament) and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves combined their two major transactions, taking a chance on bringing in LaMelo Ball and getting off the contract of Julius Randle.

Timberwolves get: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, No. 33 pick (Isaiah Evans).

Hornets get: Naz Reid, Mouhamadou Gueye, rights to Matteo Spagnolo, Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2033, second round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033, plus three swaps, also from Minnesota.

Nets get: Julius Randle, No. 28 pick (Joshua Jefferson).

Bulls get: Nic Claxton

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Memphis finally moves on from Ja Morant, and was able to do so by taking on Jerami Grant’s contract–but did not have to include outgoing draft capital.

Grizzlies get: Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Blazers get: Ja Morant. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but ballooned since. Grizzlies get: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) Pistons get: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) Clippers get: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) Wizards get: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) Bucks get: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) Mavericks get: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, this trade has been undone punishment for the Aspiration scandal has yet to be doled out, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. There are still a lot of questions about when that might be, though. Raptors get: Kawhi Leonard. Clippers get: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks.

Suns-Hornets Trade

The Hornets had been looking for a taker for Bridges, whose past domestic violence charges scared off many teams. But Charlotte attached draft capital and the Suns took him in.

Suns get: Miles Bridges, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick.

Hornets get: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, 2033 first-round pick.

Hawks-Thunder-Mavericks Trade

The Thunder jettisoned Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins for second-round picks early in July, and got all the way under the second apron by moving Lu Dort later in a three-team deal that saw former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher dealt, too.

Hawks get: Lu Dort, Ryan Nembhard.

Thunder get: Three second-round picks.

Mavericks get: Zaccharie Risacher.