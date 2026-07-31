NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry & Who’s Next to Be Traded

The NBA trade rumor mill is certainly not dead for the summer, not with restricted free agency doing its normal, agonizing slow dance and not with teams still sitting on incomplete rosters. But there’s certainly a pause at this point.

That’s not a bad thing. We’ve seen a summer in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown–staples of their organizations–have been moved via trade, as well as moves for LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and LaMelo Ball. It’s been a dizzying five weeks.

But that led us to a question: Who could be next? Maybe not this summer, and maybe not at the trade deadline, but in the coming year, will there be other franchise staples hitting the market? If this summer taught us anything, it’s that, as with Antetokounmpo, all things end, and, as with Brown, the second apron will continue to hammer rosters with multiple players who make more than 30% of the salary cap.

NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker’s Weighty Contract

So, we asked around and four names came up, all with different reasoning behind them …

Devin Booker, Suns. Booker’s situation is sometimes cited as a cautionary tale that the Celtics saw with Brown, that continually giving him extensions means a team will be on pace to pay a player in his mid-30s an ungodly amount of money. Booker has two years at $128 million remaining on his old contract, and has an additional extension worth $132 million that will pay him through 2030, when he will be 33 (he’ll get nearly $70 million that year). The (sorta) good news for the Suns is that they don’t have a No. 2 star who is getting 30% of the cap, but a potential deal could be motivated by Phoenix looking to get out of his contract.

One Western Conference exec says: “Booker is a very good player, but he is, what, Top 25? Can you pay a guy who very good but not elite $70 million? That’s what the second apron is going to eliminate, these zombie extensions that you give to your best player just because you feel you have to. It would be hard to find a taker for his contract, but they’re going to want out of that.”

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. Murray is a different story. The Nuggets like Murray, Nikola Jokic likes Murray, and certainly, he is coming off back-to-back healthy seasons and an All-Star appearance. But he is eligible for an extension next summer, just after the Nuggets might be giving a record five years and $360 million deal to Jokic. It’s a Jaylen Brown situation in Denver: Can you pay Murray more than 30% of the cap while giving Jokic 35%? Probably not. We’ve already seen the way the NBA’s salary structure has knocked the Nuggets around this summer.

One Eastern Conference executive says: “A lot of people thought they might get ahead of all this and try to move Murray now, sell high, he had a great year, but the injury history is what it is. He’s different than Jaylen Brown because I think the market will be better for him–the analytics are a lot better there. Maybe they find a way through all the apron stuff and keep Jamal, but it is just hard to see how they get there.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Anthony Edwards Ask Out?

Stephen Curry, Warriors. Curry’s situation would be one in which he and the team see the end of the road and agree to have him finish up elsewhere, either with a contender or back home in Charlotte. But let’s be clear: We’re a long way from that being the reality. As things stand, Curry does not want to leave Golden State, and they don’t want to trade him.

Another West executive says: “You’d think it would never happen, but if they can’t stay healthy and they’re just spinning their wheels, they’re all adults so maybe they have that conversation. If it gets to a point where it would be best for Curry and best for that team going forward, that situation could get there but it’d have to be a mutual kind of thing.”

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves. Edwards still has three years at $167 million on his contract, but is eligible for an extension next year. That’s where the rubber will hit the road. The Wolves will pay him, but will he stay? Minnesota has tried to be creative with how it set up Edwards’ supporting cast, and LaMelo Ball is the latest iteration of that. But if the season flames out, and the Wolves–who have been banging up against the Western Conference gauntlet for five years now–appear to be going backwards, Edwards could push to be traded elsewhere.

The Eastern Conference executive says: “They’re not gonna trade him, unless he demands it. And that’s what it would take. The impression is that he wants to win there, he is a pretty motivated guy. But everything they’ve tried has only gotten them so far and eventually, it might start regressing, and then what?”

Now, on to the Big Board …

NBA Trade Rumors: Steph & Other Stars

Was not expecting to be writing this in late July of this year, or ever, frankly. But there is a case to be made that Stephen Curry could ask out of Golden State, and that the Warriors would be willing to put him on the market. Longshot? Yeah, but not unrealistic. So he will lead us off …

Stephen Curry, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $62 million.) We’ll believe it when we see it, but if Curry is unhappy with the direction of the Warriors and does not sign an extension next month, the implication will be clear–the greatest player in franchise history will look to end his career elsewhere. There are a ton of variables that would have to align to make it possible, but it will be a topic for the coming weeks.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis has been the subject of much speculation this offseason, but around the league, there isn’t a sense he is going to be dealt. The Wizards would like to get Davis on the floor and see if he can help them compete for a playoff spot. If not, he could be dealt by the February trade deadline.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) We’re not expecting Williamson to be moved by the end of the summer, but if he stays on the floor early in the year, New Orleans has plenty of incentive to find a new spot for him. A frontcourt of Derik Queen and Williamson makes little sense.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) There does not seem to be a market for Durant, who is 37 and has $90 million over two years on his contract. Rumors of Pistons interest has faded as the focus there is on re-signing Jalen Duren. Maybe a Durant deal comes back up after that gets done? It’s a longshot.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) The Nuggets are on track to operate over the second apron, which is not a place any team–especially a Kroenke team–likes to operate. Dealing Murray could shave some money off the cap but he was an All-Star last year and dumping him might be too much to ask of the Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) It just does not appear that the Warriors are looking to move Butler. He’s the team’s main path to adding another star, as he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery. There are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix, and the Warriors are not likely to find a player who is better than Butler when healthy.

NBA Trade Rumors: 26-and-Under Bunch

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody him self said he is “curious” about what will happen to him on the trade market. Will James’ decision change that? Moody is still on the roster, and James is not. He has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for much of next season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet, but perhaps the James logjam will get Murphy’s market moving again.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. The sign-and-trade market reportedly includes the Clippers, Hawks and Bucks, but there is not much yet that would attract the Nuggets’ attention on a deal.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference Targets

The market is not done moving, and there in an Eastern Conference that should be wide open this year, there should be plenty of possibilities.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) The Hawks have the rights to Kuminga so, though he is a free agent, his next deal could come via sign-and-trade. The Lakers and Cavs are of interest.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is in the final year of his deal and wants an extension that starts at about what he is making now. The Nets likely won’t go that high, and if no middle ground is found, we are in for another heap of trade talk. Even if Porter is extended, he could be a trade candidate by next February’s deadline.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he’s come over from the Suns.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s doubtful that the Cavaliers will make a big move on their frontcourt pieces–Allen and Evan Mobley–now that James is not coming to Cleveland. But there would be a market for Allen, who would be an easier pieces to trade.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that could mean moving off Strus, if they can find a taker.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Two things may well both be true on Turner–the Bucks are not shopping him because they want some veterans on hand, and there is no interest in him from other teams because of his contract. He’s still a logical target for a team that needs its young players to get minutes.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he figures to be involved.

NBA Trade Rumors: Western Conference Targets

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million). Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves, according to a report in The Athletic, were offered Jaylen Brown with the Celtics wanting Rudy Gobert, plus picks, as part of a trade package. The Wolves turned that down, though there still has been interest in Gobert, who is up for an extension.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson, who could be bought out.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Big Deals

The NBA trade rumor mill has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here are the top rumors that sprouted into actual trades …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Boston’s controversial decision to move Brown as he neared an extension on a supermax contract set off a round of second apron discussion in the NBA.

Celtics get: Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Sixers get: Jaylen Brown.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer. The Bucks are banking on this being enough for a rebuild, and the Heat were hoping this precedes a LeBron James return. Alas …

Bucks get: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Also Bucks got the 13th pick in the draft (Nate Ament) and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves combined their two major transactions, taking a chance on bringing in LaMelo Ball and getting off the contract of Julius Randle.

Timberwolves get: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, No. 33 pick (Isaiah Evans).

Hornets get: Naz Reid, Mouhamadou Gueye, rights to Matteo Spagnolo, Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2033, second round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033, plus three swaps, also from Minnesota.

Nets get: Julius Randle, No. 28 pick (Joshua Jefferson).

Bulls get: Nic Claxton

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Memphis finally moves on from Ja Morant, and was able to do so by taking on Jerami Grant’s contract–but did not have to include outgoing draft capital.

Grizzlies get: Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Blazers get: Ja Morant. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but ballooned since. Grizzlies get: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) Pistons get: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) Clippers get: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) Wizards get: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) Bucks get: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) Mavericks get: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, this trade has been undone punishment for the Aspiration scandal has yet to be doled out, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. There are still a lot of questions about when that might be, though. Raptors get: Kawhi Leonard. Clippers get: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks.

Suns-Hornets Trade

The Hornets had been looking for a taker for Bridges, whose past domestic violence charges scared off many teams. But Charlotte attached draft capital and the Suns took him in.

Suns get: Miles Bridges, 2029 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick.

Hornets get: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, 2033 first-round pick.

Hawks-Thunder-Mavericks Trade

The Thunder jettisoned Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins for second-round picks early in July, and got all the way under the second apron by moving Lu Dort later in a three-team deal that saw former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher dealt, too.

Hawks get: Lu Dort, Ryan Nembhard.

Thunder get: Three second-round picks.

Mavericks get: Zaccharie Risacher.