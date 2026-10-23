NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Options, Star Statements & New Big Board

Welcome to the start of the season, and for those who are here for the wheeling and dealing, it is just three and a half months until the deal deadline, so let the NBA trade rumors begin in earnest. We’ve got a new, rebuilt NBA trade big board, with more than 30 players and their contract statuses. Check it out …

But first … Reports emerged on Wednesday that erstwhile Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis is firmly on the trade block, and that the fragile big man–who was re-signed on a two-year, $40 million contract but with only $2 million guaranteed for next year–could be had in a deal even though he has not been healthy enough to report to training camp and might be forced to retire.

The consensus around the league: The Warriors are a year late on this. no one is tanking this season.

One NBA executive told Heavy: “If they’re taking back money and putting in a pick, that’s great. But even the bad teams and the rebuilding teams are trying to win this year. It is going to be tough to get a team to give you a player you can use for one they can’t use even if it gets you off a contract down the line.”

The only way for the Warriors to move Porzingis is if they are taking back an overwrought contract that another team is trying to dump, or if they attach a first-round pick. In some cases, it may take both.

Strong Statements From Stars on NBA Trade Rumor Mill

It was an excellent debut for Anthony Davis in Washington, who logged 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards in their opener. That is what the Wizards were hoping for, an early surge from Davis that would either bolster his trade value or be convincing enough to get the team to give him a big-dollar extension. But there are still questions about whether Davis wants to be in Washington. After the game, he joked that Wizards home games looks like “dress like a seat night,” which was a joke (and a good one), but still, not something you’d say if you are looking to stick around.

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Another NBA trade rumor star is Michael Porter Jr. of the Nets, who does not have an extension, and whose $40 million contract is up after this season. The Nets are in that middle ground between rebuilding and trying not to lose too much, but at some point, they will need to pull the trigger on a Porter deal–either an extension or a trade.

Porter posted 26 points and seven rebounds, making five of his 11 3-pointers, in the Nets opener. The Nets lost, but the Nets should appreciate Porter upping his value.

Big Board: Start by Checking the Point Guards

From Kyrie Irving to Jalen Suggs, the point guard market could be busy …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). The Spurs might have some difficulty trading Fox because of his contract, and the longer they hold onto him while seeming to limit the growth of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, the more criticism the team will get. But they added Fox before they knew how fast those two would be ready. They won’t attach picks to get rid of Fox, which means it might not be until next summer that they can move on from him. In the meantime, he is still a useful player.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) The Mavericks did not get off to a fast start, and this roster feels very much prepared for an overhaul. That will be discarding veterans, and as much as the teams claims it loves having Irving around, it makes a lot more sense to move Irving sooner rather than later.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Maybe there is a world in whcih the Clippers, rather than conducting a fire sale after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal, try to go all-in on scooping up veterans from other teams. It’s hard to see that, though. The best path appears to be trying to cash in worthwhile pieces, and Garland is the the only one who could perhaps draw multiple picks in return.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) We’ve heard the notion that the Blazers will try to flip Morant once he rebuilds value. But we’re not buying it in the short term. Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. If Damian Lillard and Ja Morant play well, and Shaedon Sharpe comes back, moving Holiday makes sense.

Alex Caruso, Thunder. (Remaining contract: three years, $63 million.) The Thunder will have a massive payroll crunch ahead and even if they stay over the second apron, they will need to trim off some luxury items. And Caruso is a luxury item. Cason Wallace and, they hope, Bennett Stirtz can fill his void. Would OKC make a move at the deadline, though, or wait until the summer as they did last season?

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) This is looking like as difficult a contract to trade as any in the NBA. Suggs has had one decent season in the league, and he would need a blistering hot start (not good so far) to flip the switch and become a player rival teams want. The Magic badly need cap relief. Would they attach a first-round pick (they have one to trade, in 2032 or 2033) to get Suggs off the books?

CJ McCollum, Hawks. (Remaining contract: one year, $21 million). The Hawks would have no issues with keeping McCollum in place, but if they seek a big move for a star who comes on the market, McCollum would be a good filler as an expiring deal. Atlanta is definitely a team to watch for a blockbuster if a star comes on the market.

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) The Knicks can’t keep everybody, and they might well try to keep the team together as is for this season. But someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million, player option,) If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately–even with guys on the roster–and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) For the past year, there have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential deal. If things start slow for the Pelicans, there will be multiple players put on the market, but none will get as much attention as Murphy. Can the Pels get three first-rounders for him?

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter is a fringe All-Star, and is seeking to be paid like one. He does not want to take a pay cut, which means he wants a contract starting at least at the $40 million he is making this season. The Nets do not want to go too far on a contract, so the question would be whether another team would pay him–and what the Nets could get in return in a trade.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) The Warriors told Butler this summer they were not trading him, and it remains a longshot now. Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors can use his deal to match an incoming star. But the priority remains a Kristaps Porzingis trade for Golden State. .

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody could be a good buffer and asset in a Warriors trade because, though he is not ready to start the season, he should be healthy in two months or so and his contract makes him a good-value wing. Those are hard to find.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They do want him for this season, but might decide to cash out at the deadline.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets are loaded with tradeable contracts belonging to role players who can be useful to teams but who won’t be dreadfully missed by the Hornets. O’Neale is a chief example–a solid bench option at a reasonable price.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

NBA Trade Rumors Big Board: Center/Power Forward Market

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, player option.) The Wizards insist they’re not trading Davis, as the hope is that he will stay healthy, play well and sign an extension. If he wants out of Washington–and there are still indications he does–then he could force the Wizards’ hand at the trade deadline.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The Knicks would be crazy to trade Towns at this point, but then, the Knicks are crazy not to have found common ground on an extension before the season started. So, we can’t rule out a deal if it looks like Towns will seriously weigh leaving in the summer of 2027. The Knicks have put that option on the table for him, and he will have suitors if nothing changes between now and June 30.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) Gobert is on this list simply because he is heading into his potential free agency without an extension. It would be a longshot for the Wolves to weigh trading him, but the alternative is him opting out and hitting free agency. Maybe the Wolves plan to bring him back on a two- or three-year deal at a reduced number, if he’d take it. It would take some seriously fast development from Joan Beringer to make the Wolves comfortable with moving Gobert, but we can’t rule that out.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) News that Porzingis is a trade candidate before the season even started is not a huge surprise. Once it was clear he is not healthy, his use is as an expiring contract on the trade market. With no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value, though, unless the Warriors swallow significant money or give up a first-round pick.

Paolo Banchero, Magic. (Remaining contract: five years, $245 million, player option.) Banchero and the Magic will be one of the more interesting subplots to the season. They’ve done everything right up to this point as far as building the team, but the problem is, they overpaid for Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs and are now in an impossible financial situation. They probably will have to dump someone, and even with his overwrought contract, they could find takers for Banchero.

Wendell Carter Jr., Magic. (Remaining contract: three years, $58 million.) Again, someone has to go. Carter has been healthy and pretty solid in the middle, and does not have an onerous contract, but that’s exactly why he might well be the most tradeable of the Magic’s starters.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: Three years, $84 million, player option,) The Bucks don’t want to give him up now because the team does not want to fall off completely with Giannis Antetokounmpo gone. He is also coming off a bad year, so he needs time to rebuild value. And, two, Turner is still on a prohibitive contract that scared teams off this summer. If he gets a good start going, he will be a viable candidate in January and February.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) The Nuggets will have a second-apron crunch next year, as has been well documented. That is one reason they did not want to move off the expiring contract of Cam Johnson this summer, and probably won’t do so this season–they value the $23 million Johnson will leave behind when he hits free agency. The Nuggets plan to give Nikola Jokic a $360 million extension next summer, but they’re going to need more flexibility. Dealing Gordon could do it, though his contract and health issues make that difficult.

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9.4 million.) Smith could wind up being enough of a commodity this season that the Bulls could pull a first-rounder from someone to get him. There are few truly available centers on the market, and Smith figures to be available as the season progresses, especially if he keeps playing the way he has recently, going back to the preseason.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) The best thing that can be said about Jovic is he is still only 23 years old. But he has shown so little progress even in the Heat’s vaunted developmental system. The Heat grossly overpaid him and remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. He is on the market, but no one seems to care.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) Health will go a long way toward determining how things play out for the Hornets this year. But if they can get/stay healthy and play up to the way they did at the tail end of last season, expect them to be busy in the trade market. Williams is a useful bench player with an expiring contract–a good target for teams with needs.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million.) The Mavericks have not done well yet to build a roster around Cooper Flagg, and Gafford is a good example. He is 28 in October and not on the same timeline as Flagg. The contract is somewhat prohibitive, but if the Mavs can move off of Gafford, it will be a better for all parties.