Former Golden State Warriors 1st-Round Pick Leaves NBA, Signs With Serbian Team

After four seasons in the NBA, former Golden State Warriors first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. is taking his talents to Europe.

Baldwin has officially signed with the Serbian team KK Crvena zvezda, internationally known as Red Star Belgrade. The club made the announcement on their social media pages.

“Patrick Baldwin Jr is a new member of BC Crvena zvezda Meridianbet! Welcome to Belgrade, Patrick!” the team wrote on Instagram.

Baldwin will be joining several former NBA players like Nemanja Nedovic, Jared Butler, Jordan Nwora, Semi Ojeleye and Chima Moneke.

Nedovic was also a former first-round pick by the Warriors. He was drafted 30th overall in 2014, while Baldwin was the No. 27 pick in 2022.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the NBA

Some analysts considered Patrick Baldwin Jr. as a steal back in 2022. Baldwin was a highly touted prospect out of high school, but he struggled in his lone season at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

He fell on the draft boards, allowing the Golden State Warriors to select him 27th overall.

Baldwin appeared in 31 games for the Warriors as a rookie, averaging 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds. He primarily played for the Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After just one season in Golden State, Baldwin was traded to the Washington Wizards alongside Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and draft picks for Chris Paul. He spent one and a half seasons with the Wizards, averaging 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 60 games.

Midway through the 2024-25 NBA season, the Wizards traded Baldwin to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a multi-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

The Spurs waived him after the trade, but he ended up signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played a total of four games for the Clippers, two in the 2024-25 season and two last season.

Baldwin also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings last season. It was a busy journey for the 6-foot-10 forward who was more productive in the G League. He averaged 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season, shooting 50.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors This Offseason

It has been a very busy offseason for the Golden State Warriors. They started by drafting Yaxel Lendeborg, who has been sensational in the NBA Summer League. However, Lendeborg could be in for a rough training camp under Draymond Green.

The Warriors also re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford to two-year contracts. They added Charles Bassey in free agency but lost Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies and Pat Spencer to the Phoenix Suns.

But the biggest headliner for the Warriors this summer is their pursuit of LeBron James. The four-time MVP is close to making his decisions, and it seems like the Warriors have the third-best odds of landing the 41-year-old superstar, as per Kalshi.