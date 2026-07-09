Golden State Warriors Send Message to Quinten Post After Memphis Grizzlies Move

The Golden State Warriors lost Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency.

Post signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Grizzlies on July 6. The Warriors had the right to match the offer sheet but decided to let the 7-foot big man move to Memphis.

The Grizzlies made it official on July 8 via a press release.

Warriors Send Message to Quinten Post

After allowing Quinten Post to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors send a message to their former center on social media.

“Wishing you all the best in Memphis, Quinten 🤝,” the Warriors wrote.

The Warriors drafted Post with the 52nd overall pick in 2024 out of Boston College. He played well in his two seasons in Golden State. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 109 regular-season games.

Post shot just 44.3% from the field, but he stretched the floor for the Warriors, shooting at a 36.4% clip from 3-point range. He joins the Grizzlies roster that has Zach Edey as their starter.

They also acquired Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons via trade. Post can play alongside both players since he can knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Quinten Post Reacts to Grizzlies Signing

In a post on their social media accounts, the Memphis Grizzlies welcomed Quinten Post to the franchise and the city.

Post re-shared it on his Instagram stories and dropped his first comments since leaving the Golden State Warriors.

“Let’s get it,” Post wrote.

At 26 years old, Post is older than most third-year players. However, he came from a model franchise in Golden State and had veterans like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Grizzlies are entering a new era after trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers. They are set to rebuild around 2026 No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, as well as other young players, such as Cedric Coward, Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells.

Warriors Fans React to Quinten Post’s Departure

Here are some of the reactions from Golden State Warriors fans on Quinten Post leaving the team for the Memphis Grizzlies.

@zar3lax: “I loved this dude. Cheered crazy for him. Glad he got that contract, but that was too much for us to match with the goal we are chasing right now.”

@crypticaxtitan: “When dem threes were dropping, this dude was fun to watch. All the best QP.”

@E0_DS0_Omega: “Drafted him 52nd, developed him for 2 seasons, then let Memphis walk in with 30 million because the apron math didn’t work.”

@jayxstunnaa: “He’s gonna be a great stretch 5. Hate to see him go.”

@MikaMoriOO: “Memphis is getting a total grinder. Good luck to him out there.”

@FromLexy: “Best of luck. Hope the grind pays off.”

With Post’s departure, the Warriors’ current center rotation consists of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Draymond Green can still play the five, but he’s currently an unrestricted free agent.