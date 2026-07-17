Golden State Warriors Get Harsh LeBron James Reality Check From 9-Year NBA Vet

The Golden State Warriors are one of six teams still in pursuit of LeBron James in free agency.

James is reportedly close to making his decision, though ESPN’s Shams Charania believes it might not happen this week.

Amid the speculation around the four-time MVP, former Warriors guard and nine-time NBA veteran Jeremy Lin recently shared his two cents on James joining Golden State. He gave his former team a harsh reality check of pairing James with Steph Curry.

“I think it would be must-see TV, but in my opinion, that’s not a championship-contending team, even with LeBron,” Lin said during the ESPN broadcast of the Summer League, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X. “I don’t see them beating OKC, I don’t see them beating San Antonio unless there is some serious injuries. I think they need some youth, they some energy, they need some burst, they need multiple guys who are young and can bring a lot of energy.”

Lin added that he’s a huge fan of James, but he doesn’t see him making the Warriors instant championship contenders in a loaded Western Conference. They have to contend with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

Warriors Now Favorites to Land LeBron James

Shams Charania reported on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors were behind the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

However, the latest odds at Kalshi have the Warriors overtaking the Cavaliers and Heat as the favorites to land the four-time NBA champion. James recently went on vacation and spent time with Warriors star Draymond Green.

It’s an interesting development, which would make James’ decision even more suspenseful. The Warriors’ main advantage is being based in California and near his family in Los Angeles.

Teaming up with Steph Curry is also a huge plus, considering they have both expressed their desires to play each other since helping Team USA win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Even Warriors coach Steve Kerr got into the entire James pursuit by telling fans that they “got him” already, which has since gone viral on social media.

Klay Thompson Reunion Possible If LeBron James Joins Golden State

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors could also reunite with Klay Thompson if they manage to sign LeBron James in free agency.

“He’s had interest in playing with LeBron in the past,” Fischer said, via BasketNews. “I do think that there would be excitement from both sides, of Golden State and Klay, to really go out on a high note.”

For Thompson to become available, the Dallas Mavericks will have to buy out his contract. He still has one year left on his current deal, and the Mavs prefer to trade him rather than release him.