Golden State Warriors Share Special Steph Curry Post Ahead Of New Season

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors shared a special post featuring Steph Curry.

The Warriors showed a glimpse of Curry’s exhibit at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Golden State also reminded everyone that the two-time MVP is the first active player in history to have his own exhibit at the Hall of Fame’s gallery called “The Vault.”

“The first active player EVER to have an exhibit at the @Hoophall? None other than Wardell Stephen Curry II,” the Warriors tweeted.

Curry is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. He is a two-time MVP and a four-time champion. He is widely known as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

Steph Curry on His Hoophall Exhibit

Here’s what Steph Curry said about the exhibit that opened back on July 24:

“Being part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in this way is hard to put into words,” Curry said. “When I think about my journey, I think about the people who believed in me, the work that happened when nobody was watching and the moments that shaped me on and off the court.

“To have that story told while I’m still playing is something I don’t take lightly,” he added. “My hope is that fans walk through this experience and feel the joy, the purpose and the gratitude that basketball has given me, and maybe see a little bit of their own journey in it too.”

What’s in Steph Curry’s Hall of Fame Exhibit?

According to the Hall of Fame, the Steph Curry exhibit features memorabilia from his career, rare archival footage of his journey from college to the NBA and a presentation that tells his story in audio and video.

Based on the Warriors’ posts on social media, here are some of the memorabilia inside Curry’s exhibit at the Hall of Fame in Springfield.

The 2015 NBA MVP trophy.

Game-worn jersey from December 14, 2021, when he broke the all-time 3-point record against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Game ball from February 28, 2008 when he scored his 1,000th point for Davidson College against Georgia Southern.

Game-worn jersey, game-used ball and net from his 62-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 2, 2021.

Game-used balls when he scored his 26,000th point and made his 4,000th career 3-point shot.

Game-worn shoes and jerseys from the 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 NBA Finals.

Game-worn Team USA jersey from the 2007 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Game-worn jersey from his father Dell Curry (Hornets), brother Seth Curry (Blazers) and idol Vince Carter (Raptors).

According to WWLP-22News, fans can visit the Curry exhibit until the summer of 2027. It is scheduled to be on display for 18 months.