Warriors Star Reveals What He Really Thinks of NBA’s Kawhi, Clippers Ruling

Golden State Warriors star has spoken about the NBA’s resolution on the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard salary-cap circumvention issue.

Draymond Green, in his podcast, revealed what he feels about the NBA’s punishment for the Clippers and Leonard after a yearlong investigation.

Green said he is happy to see Kawhi relatively unscathed after the investigations, and the Clippers took most of the punishments. Green also believed Leonard’s claim that he did not know anything about the financial wrongdoings of his inner circle, which caused the salary cap scandal.

“Kawhi came out and said he didn’t know anything about this, I’m taking his word for it. Daktronics is a real company. If you have a deal coming in from them, just look in any arena they probably are doing the scoreboard. I’m taking Kawhi’s word and I’m happy the clippers got the bulk of the penalty and not Kawhi. I’m happy he didn’t get suspended.”

Kawhi Leonard Gets A Slap In The Wrist

The NBA axed the Clippers with harsh punishments, forcing the team to forfeit five first-round draft picks from 2029 through 2033, pay a $30 million fine, and submit to five years of strict league compliance monitoring.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has also been suspended for one year from all team and league activities, while President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months without pay.

On the other hand, Leonard received a $700,000 fine from the NBA as restitution for improper benefits provided to his uncle, but he was not suspended or forced to void his contract.

Coincidentally, Kawhi played his final game with the Clippers against the Warriors during last season’s play-in tournament, where he was locked down by Draymond Green down the stretch.

Leonard is now heading to the Toronto Raptors as he was traded two months ago by the Clippers for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, a pick swap, and second-round draft compensation.

Kawhi Leonard Addresses NBA’s Resolution Ahead Of Toronto Raptors Return

Kawhi Leonard is now moving forward with the Toronto Raptors, the same franchise that he led to the 2019 NBA championship.

In his statement, Kawhi addressed the salary cap scandal and established that he is now looking forward to what is next for him.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family,” Kawhi’s statement reads.

“I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap. For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate.”

Leonard will now be the face of Toronto once more after the bad PR brought by the NBA investigation. He is set to lead a young Raptors core in a stacked Eastern Conference.