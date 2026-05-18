Staggering Value of Steph Curry’s Expected Warriors Deal Revealed: Report

The Golden State Warriors fully intend to extend Steph Curry as soon as he becomes eligible later this summer, and the money the two-time MVP can command is staggering.

Curry turned 38 years old in March and has one year remaining on his current contract, which pays him almost $62.6 million for the 2026-27 campaign. Marc Stein of “The Stein Line” reported on Sunday, May 17 that Curry can command up to $70 million annually on a two-year extension through his age 40-41 season in 2028-29.

“Curry becomes contract extension-eligible at the end of August and the Warriors are confident — no matter how their offseason retooling turns out — that they will strike a deal that sets Curry up to retire as a Warrior,” Stein wrote. “Golden State can present a two-year extension worth nearly $140 million … similar to the extension Jaylen Brown can command starting late in July from Boston.”

Warriors Plan to Extend Steph Curry After Reaching New Deal With Steve Kerr

Golden State doesn’t have to offer Curry the full extension amount, and Curry doesn’t have to demand it. That said, his performance is still elite, and not just for his age.

Curry earned All-Star honors for the 12th time in his 17-year career in 2025-26. It is also likely he will earn a spot on one of the league’s three All-NBA teams after averaging 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on nearly 47 percent shooting and better than 39 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Warriors brass has been overt about its intent to bring Curry back on a new deal.

“I’m sure those conversations [will] happen and you can predict where they’ll be going,” GM Mike Dunleavy said Friday, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. “I don’t see, under any scenario, where we don’t want to figure out a way to have him finish here.”

Dunleavy’s comments came during a press conference, in which he spoke to reporters about a two-year extension for head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr’s return is also an indirect commitment to bringing Curry back, as Kerr has stated his intention to remain with Curry in the Bay Area until his retirement.

Warriors Candidates to Pair LeBron James With Steph Curry Next Season

League analysts at large generally expect the Warriors will be aggressive on either the trade market, in free agency or both to add talent around Curry and compete more effectively in a tough Western Conference that will see the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder open the conference finals against the rapidly ascending San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Curry can help that cause by taking less money, though the trend of superstar players taking less to make an organization’s job easier/roster bill smaller is not as en vogue as it was during the Big-3 days of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat 15 years ago.

Speaking of James, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and has expressed a desire to play with Curry in the past, including after the two co-led Team USA to gold during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

James will turn 42 during the upcoming campaign and is already the oldest player in the league. However, he also led the Los Angeles Lakers to a Round 1 playoff victory over a much younger, more athletic Houston Rockets team.

If he doesn’t return to L.A., James is a potential addition in Golden State who might be willing to play for less than the max, depending on the circumstances.