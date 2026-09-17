Warriors Lifer Steph Curry Doesn’t Want to Go Through What LeBron James Did

Steph Curry doesn’t want to go through what LeBron James did in free agency this offseason, saying that he is a Golden State Warriors lifer.

According to Curry in his appearance on CNBC, going through free agency just like what James did this offseason does not appeal to the Warriors legend. Instead, he wants to stay in Golden State until the end of his NBA career.

“Not at all. I’ve always stated that I want to be a lifer with Golden State,” Curry said. “What we’ve built there, the fact that I get to run it back this year with Draymond and Coach Kerr. All the contract stuff is this NBA thing from year to year is so crazy things change really fast. But I do know my interest and mission to stay in Golden State and be competitive is there and the contract stuff will take care of itself.”

LeBron James’ Free Agency Process, Which Curry Does Not Like

LeBron informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for his 24th season, ending his eight-year run with the franchise.

Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves emerged as top destinations. His agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports managed the evaluation of pitches and roster fits without rushing the choice.

James then committed to the Philadelphia 76ers to chase another title alongside Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Curry remains under contract with the Golden State Warriors through the 2026-2027 season after signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension, and he has repeatedly expressed his desire to finish his career as a franchise lifer.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, is entering his 18th NBA season, having spent his entire career in Golden State since being drafted seventh overall in 2009.

He became eligible for a maximum two-year extension worth roughly $136.7 million under the NBA’s over-38 rule, which could tie him to the franchise through the 2028-2029 season.

In multiple interviews this season, Curry emphasized that there is no question he wants to play out the remainder of his career with the Warriors, though he and the front office are in no immediate rush to finalize further extensions.

Steph Curry Not Worried About Contract Talks With The Warriors

Despite rumors about a possible divorce with the Warriors over the past few months, Curry is not worried about contract talks with the team.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry said in his interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Extension stuff, we’ll figure that out at the right time. But I’m ready for Year 18. It’s kind of crazy that it’s been this long, and I’m still trying to play at a very high level to help us win, and I’ll be able to do my job.”

Curry will enter next season with almost the same set of teammates from last year, bannered by Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski, among others.

They only added Brandon Williams and Georges Niang this offseason, after drafting Yaxel Lendeborg.