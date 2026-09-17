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Warriors Lifer Steph Curry Doesn’t Want to Go Through What LeBron James Did

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Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the first quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry doesn’t want to go through what LeBron James did in free agency this offseason, saying that he is a Golden State Warriors lifer. 

According to Curry in his appearance on CNBC, going through free agency just like what James did this offseason does not appeal to the Warriors legend. Instead, he wants to stay in Golden State until the end of his NBA career. 

“Not at all. I’ve always stated that I want to be a lifer with Golden State,” Curry said. “What we’ve built there, the fact that I get to run it back this year with Draymond and Coach Kerr. All the contract stuff is this NBA thing from year to year is so crazy things change really fast. But I do know my interest and mission to stay in Golden State and be competitive is there and the contract stuff will take care of itself.”

LeBron James’ Free Agency Process, Which Curry Does Not Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to each other after the Lakers beat the Warriors in double overtime at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for his 24th season, ending his eight-year run with the franchise.

Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Minnesota Timberwolves emerged as top destinations. His agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports managed the evaluation of pitches and roster fits without rushing the choice.

James then committed to the Philadelphia 76ers to chase another title alongside Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Curry remains under contract with the Golden State Warriors through the 2026-2027 season after signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension, and he has repeatedly expressed his desire to finish his career as a franchise lifer.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, is entering his 18th NBA season, having spent his entire career in Golden State since being drafted seventh overall in 2009.

He became eligible for a maximum two-year extension worth roughly $136.7 million under the NBA’s over-38 rule, which could tie him to the franchise through the 2028-2029 season.

In multiple interviews this season, Curry emphasized that there is no question he wants to play out the remainder of his career with the Warriors, though he and the front office are in no immediate rush to finalize further extensions.

Steph Curry Not Worried About Contract Talks With The Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite rumors about a possible divorce with the Warriors over the past few months, Curry is not worried about contract talks with the team. 

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry said in his interview with NBC Sports Bay Area

“Extension stuff, we’ll figure that out at the right time. But I’m ready for Year 18. It’s kind of crazy that it’s been this long, and I’m still trying to play at a very high level to help us win, and I’ll be able to do my job.”

Curry will enter next season with almost the same set of teammates from last year, bannered by Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski, among others. 

They only added Brandon Williams and Georges Niang this offseason, after drafting Yaxel Lendeborg

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Lifer Steph Curry Doesn’t Want to Go Through What LeBron James Did

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