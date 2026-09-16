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Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Tipped to Become POTUS by Legendary Coach

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Steph Curry
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PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrates with the American Flag after his team's victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was picked to become the President of the United States by a legendary coach John Calipari.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Calipari was asked a fun question of which NBA player would be the best fit to take charge of the United States of America.

The Hall of Fame coach tipped Curry to be the best option to become the POTUS.

“Steph Curry,” Calipari said. “But he would never do it. But he would be good because he cares about people. Really bright, energetic, has his beliefs and what he believes in, he’s going after. He’d be great.”

In terms of philanthropy, Curry has an amazing track record.

He won the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in the 2026 ESPY Awards and and was named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Philanthropists of the Year.

Some Fans Willing to Vote for Steph Curry

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here are some of the comments approving coach John Calipari picking Steph Curry to be a future POTUS:

@campzo504: “Steph has my vote!”

@i_heart_lashea: “Definitely voting for Steph”

@missaussiedownunder1: “If I could vote in the US, I would definitely vote for Steph”

@mrstayah: “Only correct answer!”

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after they beat the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

@dg925_: “hell yeah the goat!!!”

@__j_silva__: “I’d vote for Curry”

@rito_209: “No lie out of all players in nba I think Steph is our best option fr”

@cherielovefoster: “Clearly! He has a moral compass!!”

Does Steph Curry Want to be President?

Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City.

It’s not the first time Steph Curry has been mentioned as a possible President of the United States.

Speaking to CBS Mornings’ Jericka Duncan back in 2024, Curry was asked if he is interested in running for the Oval Office in the future.

“Maybe,” Curry answered via KRON4 News.

Duncan then followed it up by asking if the two-time MVP will be involved in politics once his basketball career is over.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then, I’m not going to say the presidency, but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

At 38 years old, Curry is closer to retirement than ever. He’s entering the final year of his current contract with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Curry is expected to sign a new deal with the Warriors, possibly for two or three years.

That means the four-time NBA champion won’t be retiring just yet. He has nothing left to prove, but the desire to take home a fifth title is still there.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Tipped to Become POTUS by Legendary Coach

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