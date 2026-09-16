Warriors Superstar Steph Curry Tipped to Become POTUS by Legendary Coach

On Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was picked to become the President of the United States by a legendary coach John Calipari.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Calipari was asked a fun question of which NBA player would be the best fit to take charge of the United States of America.

The Hall of Fame coach tipped Curry to be the best option to become the POTUS.

“Steph Curry,” Calipari said. “But he would never do it. But he would be good because he cares about people. Really bright, energetic, has his beliefs and what he believes in, he’s going after. He’d be great.”

In terms of philanthropy, Curry has an amazing track record.

He won the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in the 2026 ESPY Awards and and was named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Philanthropists of the Year.

Some Fans Willing to Vote for Steph Curry

Here are some of the comments approving coach John Calipari picking Steph Curry to be a future POTUS:

@campzo504: “Steph has my vote!”

@i_heart_lashea: “Definitely voting for Steph”

@missaussiedownunder1: “If I could vote in the US, I would definitely vote for Steph”

@mrstayah: “Only correct answer!”

@dg925_: “hell yeah the goat!!!”

@__j_silva__: “I’d vote for Curry”

@rito_209: “No lie out of all players in nba I think Steph is our best option fr”

@cherielovefoster: “Clearly! He has a moral compass!!”

Does Steph Curry Want to be President?

It’s not the first time Steph Curry has been mentioned as a possible President of the United States.

Speaking to CBS Mornings’ Jericka Duncan back in 2024, Curry was asked if he is interested in running for the Oval Office in the future.

“Maybe,” Curry answered via KRON4 News.

Duncan then followed it up by asking if the two-time MVP will be involved in politics once his basketball career is over.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then, I’m not going to say the presidency, but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

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At 38 years old, Curry is closer to retirement than ever. He’s entering the final year of his current contract with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Curry is expected to sign a new deal with the Warriors, possibly for two or three years.

That means the four-time NBA champion won’t be retiring just yet. He has nothing left to prove, but the desire to take home a fifth title is still there.