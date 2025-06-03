Warriors’ Steph Curry Reveals Retirement Plans for Future Career

Having Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors has been a joy for their fan base. Curry, undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time, has done nothing but play at a high level during his time with the organization.

An 11-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, four-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and much more, the 37-year-old Curry has done everything that any player could ask for on a basketball court.

However, the unfortunate reality is that it all could be coming to an end sometime in the near future.

When speaking about what he’ll do when he decides to hang them up, Curry admitted that he has plenty of things he wants to do. He added that if a person wants to do something in life, they have to be all in.

“I love the idea of people giving fans a new perspective and good storytelling (through podcasting),” Curry said, per SN. “ It does get a little loud at times, but some people are really good at it though.”

“You won’t see me doing it, though (once he retires), so don’t worry about that. I got a lot of other things I want to do. Because if you’re going to do something, you have to be all in. It’s not something I’m passionate about.”

Warriors Championship Core Near the End

The idea of Curry retiring sometime in the near future has to be something the Golden State Warriors are considering. When it comes to him and Draymond Green, they both understood during the playoffs that there was a chance that this could be one of their final rides together.

Curry and Green both admitted that, with Curry wondering how many more chances the organization and he’d have to win a championship.

“How many more chances will we actually realistically have at chasing a championship?” Curry told ESPN. “Not saying this is the last year, this run that we’re going to have. Just focusing on what we can get out of it.

“Me and him [Green] have been through every battle for the last 13 years. Obviously, we are trying to recreate that magic.”

When Curry Leaves, so Does Kerr?

Whenever Curry decides to call it a career, that could possibly be the end of Steve Kerr’s coaching career, too. When speaking with ESPN, Kerr admitted that this past season was one of the last chances the Golden State Warriors had to win a championship. He believes that the next few years will be great, but added that Curry is right, and that these next few years will likely be the end-all be-all for this organization and Curry.

“The exciting thing is Jimmy gives us the opportunity to extend this thing by a couple of years,” Kerr told ESPN. “He’s that good. He’s also the kind of athlete who’s going to age well because he’s not relying on explosive leaping ability. It’s more savvy and strength, and he’s such a smart player.

“So, I think we’re going to be really good for the next few years. But Steph’s right, these next few years are the last round.”