Steph Curry Role In Warriors’ Signing Of 13 PPG Scorer Revealed

Steph Curry played a major role in the Golden State Warriors’ biggest acquisition this offseason.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle’s Luca Evans, Curry got a Zoom call with Brandon Williams earlier this summer to recruit him to the Warriors.

Now, Williams signed a one-year, $2.6 million veteran minimum contract on Tuesday to become the Warriors’ biggest free agent signing yet this offseason.

“When he first came in, he was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go home,’” Tobi Spino, Williams’ former high school coach and now his offseason trainer, told Evans. “‘I got a Zoom call with Wardell.’”

The 26-year-old guard serves as the team’s first major outside free-agency acquisition of the 2026 offseason, bringing much-needed rim pressure, transition speed, and bench scoring.

Williams provides a burst of off-the-dribble creation and primary ball-handling depth directly behind Curry.

The roster addition comes at a critical time, as starting perimeter players Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are expected to miss the opening months of the 2026-2027 season while rehabbing knee injuries.

Williams is also expected to provide depth behind Curry and Brandin Podziemski in the guard rotation.

Williams is coming off his most productive NBA season so far.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Mavericks, he took advantage of his 22.2 minutes per game to log career highs across the board, averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

The Warriors also signed stretch forward Georges Niang on a one-year, $3.9 million contract.

These come after the Warriors missed out on numerous major names in the trade market and free agency, such as Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

New Warriors Guard Reunites With Former High School Teammate

Aside from Curry, Brandon Williams will also reconnect and reunite with his former high school teammate and lifelong friend De’Anthony Melton with the Warriors.

Williams delivered a message for Melton after his signing was announced by the team.

“RUN IT BACK TURBOOOO,” Williams wrote on social media.

The duo shared the backcourt at Crespi Carmelite High School in Los Angeles, where they won back-to-back state championships together.

Golden State Warriors’ Current 15-Man Roster After Signing Brandon Williams

The Golden State Warriors have not filled roster spots off free agency this offseason.

Here are the current players on the Warriors roster after signing Brandon Williams and Georges Niang to one-year contracts.

Stephen Curry

Brandon Williams

Gary Payton II

Brandin Podziemski

Moses Moody

De’Anthony Melton

Jimmy Butler III

Yaxel Lendeborg

Will Richard

Draymond Green

Gui Santos

Georges Niang

Kristaps Porzingis

Al Horford

Charles Bassey

The Warriors finished the 2025-2026 NBA season with a 37-45 record and earned the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors won their first play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers but lost to the Phoenix Suns in the second game to concede a playoff spot.

Now, the Warriors are looking to give Steph Curry, a four-time NBA champion and former unanimous NBA MVP, as much firepower and help as they can for another run at a championship before the franchise legend and all-time great finally ends his NBA career.